A Child Will Lead Them

Few things have the power to simultaneously enrage and depress me like listening to a parent cite a child’s shortcomings.

The unsolicited and unashamedly open way a mother will tell strangers about her son’s alleged stupidity. The candid and cruel way a father will tell intimates at an event – the way he will so freely and wantonly share private information, by speaking to the person to his left or right, by announcing the news within earshot of every nearby table – that he would never – never! – pay the tuition for his daughter to attend her dream school, despite having the money to do so. The uncouth way these people expose their own ignorance, because of their know-it-all attitude toward everything.

To try to reason with such a person – to delude yourself into thinking that such a person will see the light, if only you would cast its glow upon that man or woman – is a waste of time.

Direct your attention, instead, to the victim of this abuse.

Approach that boy or girl – take that young man or woman aside – so you can say what that child hungers to hear and hankers to believe, that he is somebody; that she is somebody, too; that he is smart – that he exudes intelligence – because you know it when you see it; that she has what it takes to succeed.

Be that child’s advocate, however brief the time you spend together is, because the encouragement you offer is a star of hope.

It can stir a child’s soul, reshaping the radiance within into a three-word variation of a slogan that would fuel a man and inspire a movement, that would propel the son of a Kansan and a Kenyan to the presidency: YES I CAN.

It can save that child from feelings of doubt and self-destruction.

It can save that child’s life, revealing wonders a mother would rather darken than allow her son to discover; revealing truths a father would rather deny – and deprive his daughter from seeing – than admit to having spent so many years concealing; revealing liberties a parent would rather withhold than warm a child’s heart with love.

May that child never lose faith in the promise of a better tomorrow.