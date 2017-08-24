“A Concert For My Mom” – This Talented Musician Holds A Benefit Concert For His Mother Battling ALS

Hundreds of friends from her hometown community of New Canaan, CT came out to hear Ann Depuy's son Nick and his band perform, which included a song dedicated to his mother's fight against ALS.

Ann was a vital part of the community, touching all with her warmth, generosity, and compassion before she succumbed to this debilitating disease five years ago. She was the head of the local Welcome Wagon, a Deacon at their church and an exceptional part time employee at the local library. Her zest for life, sports, books, and cooking was an inspiration to all. She gave so much and now the community wants to give back.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, a debilitating nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function, keeps taking from Ann and she now requires full time round the clock care to keep her at home with her loving family. This is beyond what her husband Warner, Nick and daughter Michaela can provide. The medical costs of $10,000 - $12,000 per month is taking its toll financially so Nick, an accomplished musician and song writer, gathered his band (including Michaela) to perform for his mother at this benefit concert.

"My mom was always really encouraging of me in whatever creative endeavors that I took on. There are so many people that love my mom, know my family, and want to help my family and I'm grateful for that," Nick says.

It was a magnificent night listening to songs from his first album "Right On Time" and his soon to be released album "Don't Be Sorry." Spending time with a community full of love for one of their own gives wonderful meaning to Pay It Forward.

You can help Ann and her family by making a donation on their GoFundMe page.

You can follow Nick and his music on his Facebook page and you can purchase his song "Fallen Suns" (featured in this video) and part of his latest album "Right On Time" through Amazon.