A Conversation With Salim Ismail

At this year’s Singularity’s Global Summit, I have had the chance to talk with Salim Ismail, best-selling author of Exponential Organizations, a sought-after technology strategist, and a renowned entrepreneur with ties to Yahoo!. Google, and Singularity University. He consults with governments and the world’s top Fortune 500 companies on innovation and growth. From a startup to a multi-national, he helps companies streamline their performance and grow to the next level. We talk about how we can build alternative governance models and future city-states.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS