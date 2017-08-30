A Conversation With Salim Ismail

At this year’s Singularity’s Global Summit, I have had the chance to talk with Salim Ismail, best-selling author of Exponential Organizations, a sought-after technology strategist, and a renowned entrepreneur with ties to Yahoo!. Google, and Singularity University. He consults with governments and the world’s top Fortune 500 companies on innovation and growth. From a startup to a multi-national, he helps companies streamline their performance and grow to the next level. We talk about how we can build alternative governance models and future city-states.