A COUNTRY OF LAWS WORTH BELIEVING IN, NOT SANCTUARY

The argument for sanctuary cities brings up an issue that its most ardent promoters avoid like the plague: immigration laws. Is it legitimate for a country to have immigration laws? Is it legitimate for a country to regulate its borders? Everything that pro-immigration politicians and immigrant advocacy organizations like MALDEF espouse – and this is particularly egregious in the Latino community – can be boiled down pretty much to the following: get here any way you can, and then you should be protected and treated as quasi-legitimate, despite the fact that you broke the law in coming. Those politicians and advocates don’t really recognize immigration laws and see them as something entirely distinct from other laws of the land – laws which should be enforced and have consequences.

In 2009, Times columnist George Skelton detailed how illegal immigration cost the state of California roughly $5 billion per year. http://articles.latimes.com/2009/feb/02/local/me-cap2 The figure is based on 2006 statistics, so roughly a decade has passed since, and these figures can only have gone higher, even though overall number of undocumented immigrants has remained fairly stable. They include the cost of incarceration, education, welfare payments to children, health and social welfare costs, emergency and non-emergency services, etc.

Yes, illegal (Skelton’s column predates today’s more politically correct term “undocumented”) immigrants do pay some taxes. The largest amount they pay to the state of California is through sales tax, but it comes nowhere near balancing off what is spent by the state. And yes, some “pay” taxes by using fraudulent social security numbers and not filing for refunds. We can assume that those who work for cash are not filing. In all, the discrepancy remains enormous.

$5 billion is a lot of money. I would even call it “serious money.” Obviously, you hope that some of that money, as for educating the young, will pay dividends in the future, but let’s be honest, that is money not available to benefit native born citizens and legal immigrants – money for social, medical, and police, fire, and other emergency services, money not available for books, tuition assistance, and school repair, money for infrastructure, scientific research, parks and other recreational facilities. The list is long.

When it comes to the idea of sanctuary cities and states, the proponents make an explicit divide between being having entered the country illegally and more “serious and violent” crime. The California Trust Act prohibits holding people longer than 48 hours, for federal immigration agents, unless they’ve been already convicted of more serious and violent crime - not arrested, not wanted for questioning on, but convicted. Suppose as a state, we decided to, for example, formally stop investigating fraud, unless it could also be shown that the perpetrators of fraud also had been convicted of assault and battery. I don’t think many people would go for that, except perhaps the hierarchy over at Wells Fargo Bank. The underlying assumption behind Trust Act thinking, is that violating immigration law is not violating the law at all. It’s a law that shouldn’t exist and is just silly and in the way, an impediment to the free movement of individuals.

Perhaps not so curiously, this attitude is most vigorously trumpeted within the Latino advocate community. Latinos do make up the overwhelming majority of undocumented immigrants – half of them from Mexico – as measured in 2016 by The Pew Research Center: http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/04/27/5-facts-about-illegal-immigration-in-the-u-s/ However, 12% of undocumented immigrants are from Asian countries, and the three fastest growing nationalities of undocumented immigration are Indian, South Korean, and Chinese. Unauthorized immigration from India is up tenfold since 1990. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2015/08/asians-now-outpace-mexicans-in-terms-of-undocumented-growth/432603/ You do not, however, hear even the most ardent Trump supporter screaming about throwing up a wall from San Diego to Seattle.

Ironically, you also don’t hear sanctuary advocates like California Senator Kevin de Leon trumpeting the fact of increased, undocumented Asian immigration or pointing out that more Mexicans now leave the country than enter. That’s bad politics for him. However his point of view is contagious. In the Huffington Post, undocumented immigrant advocate Sahra Van Nguyen stating the following: “It is an injustice when people must live under constant fear or threat of being deported and separated from their families. It is an injustice when people do not have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and be an asset to this country. It is an injustice when people do not have the freedom to leave a country, travel and see their loved ones. America prides itself as being the “Land of Opportunity.” It’s about time we ensure that opportunity is a real possibility for all people living in this country. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/sahra-vang-nguyen/5-terrifying-facts-about-_b_5670005.html

Notice how Ms. Nguyen picks up on the deLeon/MALDEF paradigm. Living here is what matters. Getting here any way you can, so that you can be said to be “living in this country” is everything. The fact that you broke the law in getting here is meaningless. That law doesn’t count, not for Nguyen, de Leon, MALDEF or anyone advocating on behalf of sanctuary cities, undocumented immigrants, or even DACA.

And DACA is a crude stopgap measure. It ought to be obvious that kids brought here under a certain age, who have lived here their entire lives (I would say a decade at least) and are for all intents and purposes “Americans,” ought to have a clear path of some sort to citizenship, if not instant citizenship if they want it. Parents who have been here 20 years or more (pick a number, as sooner or later we’re going to have to) should have the same opportunity. And it has to be for everyone, whether you arrived from Mexico, El Salvador, Sierra Leone, China, Vietnam, Syria, or Uzbekistan.

But it’s only going to work if we suck up our guts and get real, and getting real means that everyone has to admit that it is both legitimate and necessary for a country to have immigration laws, that these laws, like others, matter, and that they’re on the books, you don’t get to pick and choose which laws should and should not be enforced. It also means getting real about the fact that yes, jobs are lost to undocumented workers who will work cheaper for cash and/or no benefits. The construction trades, for example, used to be union jobs that guaranteed access to the middle class – home ownership, children in college, etc. That has changed, possibly forever. http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-fi-construction-trump/