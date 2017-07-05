"A Crack in the Wall" Is Must-read Crime Fiction

I reviewed crime fiction at the Detroit Free Press for about a decade and had a terrific editor who loved the genre (among others). She quit because she got tired of being constantly pushed to do “features about Stephen King.” This was at a time when book coverage across the country was shrinking.

Her replacement actually told me, “I’m not a book person.” But Editor no. 2 had definite ideas about what I should be concentrating on in my column: best sellers. This was when book stores were still flourishing, well before Amazon had grabbed the market like one of those crocodiles on a nature special dragging a wildebeest down into an African river.

My previous editor was fine with how I’d been working until that point. I felt that readers saw best sellers in newspapers ads and on full display in book store windows, in the stores themselves on walls, in end cap displays, on the best seller tables. It was really hard to miss them. There was no reason for me to exclude best sellers, but why not keep my main focus on great books they might miss: books by new or under-appreciated authors; books from independent presses; books that had been translated into English. That last category was especially intriguing to me because Americans read so few books that weren’t originally written in English, compared to European readers.

If I did review a translated book, I only picked it if the translation felt smooth and natural (beyond the story being good, of course). Claudia Piñateiro is Argentina’s best-selling crime writer, someone I’ve just discovered, and her book A Crack in the Wall is all of that and more thanks to its highly unusual structure and focus.

Pablo Simó works in a boutique Buenos Aires architectural firm. He’s a bit of a dreamer and something of a weirdo. He obsessively designs a building he doesn’t seem slated to ever build, and he takes a circuitous subway route home instead of a direct bus for reasons that take some time to become clear. What also evolves slowly is the crime the book is built around.

In Chapter One we discover that he and his colleagues are somehow involved in a murder and its cover-up it up, but the how and why emerge slowly, in the context of his messy family life and all the ways in which he’s really living a life of quiet desperation. When sex enters the story it’s both a relief and a surprise, and the psychological depths the author explores drive the story forward in exciting, gripping ways. Diving deep into verities of love and marriage, the author explores the cities convoluted building practices and takes us on a virtual tour of the city’s architecture, especially some of its famous Art Nouveau structures.

I’ve been reading and reviewing mysteries for years, but don’t remember anything quite like A Crack in the Wall. It’s one of those books you finish with a “Wow!” or maybe even “Damn!”