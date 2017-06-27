A Curly-Haired Taylor Swift Resurfaces For The Most Random Reason

Where in the world is Taylor Swift?

That’s been the question on everyone’s minds ever since the pop star essentially disappeared from the public eye after a year of Snapchat receipts and snake emojis.

The answer? Apparently she’s been busy filming a congratulatory video for Russell Westbrook, who was recently named the Most Valuable Player at the NBA’s inaugural award show. Yeah, it’s not what we were expecting either.

The “Blank Space” singer appeared in a pre-taped message to the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard at the award show on Monday with a curly updo and a humorous story for the MVP.

“Remember, I was the one who taught you to play basketball,” she says in the video. “I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops. I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said … ‘You just have to shake it off.’ And I got an idea. So essentially, we have each other to thank for these careers. That’s why I’m a part of your congratulations video, because we just, we go back 20 years. Actually, we’ve never met. That’s a fake story, but I wish it were the truth. You are amazing. You’re the MVP. I’m so happy for you.”

Westbrook hasn’t reacted publicly to the video just yet, but he’s gone on the record as a card-carrying Swiftie.

In 2015, the 28-year-old basketball player shared a video of himself doing what we all do when “Bad Blood” comes on the radio.

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on May 22, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT

He also attended Swift’s Los Angeles concert and seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself.

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Aug 26, 2015 at 8:19am PDT