A Definitive Guide To Growth Hacking [INFOGRAPHIC]

A while ago, I released a Slideshare titled ’why marketers need to think more like hackers'. Since then I’ve had to answer a few questions about how these concepts could work for others - it’s forced me to think about the industry as a whole, and just how little educational material exists around Growth Hacking. As a result I decided to put together this definitive guide to Growth Hacking.
As you read this, keep in mind that Growth Hacking isn’t something you can learn on a two week course. It’s a mindset. An attitude. It’s an obsessive way to solve problems, and an even more obsessive way to execute those solutions. This guide won't give you all the answers, but I hope it will be a starting point for you to explore further. Many of the principles I’ve highlighted in this infographic have been learned by running a Growth Hacking Agency, and working with top start ups from around the globe. Although, I have to say, the biggest lesson I’ve learnt is that Growth Hacking tactics are always evolving and improving so this guide could be out of date in a few months from now!
The marketing world as we know it is changing. Growth Hackers are the new kids on the block, and after reading this definitive guide to Growth Hacking you’ll understand why they are taking the industry by storm. I’ll leave you with this quote from Andrew Chen, head of growth at Uber - "The role of the VP of Marketing, long thought to be a non-technical role, is rapidly fading and in its place, a new breed of marketer/coder hybrids have emerged."
