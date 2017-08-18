A Definitive Guide To Growth Hacking [INFOGRAPHIC]

A while ago, I released a Slideshare titled ’why marketers need to think more like hackers'. Since then I’ve had to answer a few questions about how these concepts could work for others - it’s forced me to think about the industry as a whole, and just how little educational material exists around Growth Hacking. As a result I decided to put together this definitive guide to Growth Hacking.

As you read this, keep in mind that Growth Hacking isn’t something you can learn on a two week course. It’s a mindset. An attitude. It’s an obsessive way to solve problems, and an even more obsessive way to execute those solutions. This guide won't give you all the answers, but I hope it will be a starting point for you to explore further. Many of the principles I’ve highlighted in this infographic have been learned by running a Growth Hacking Agency, and working with top start ups from around the globe. Although, I have to say, the biggest lesson I’ve learnt is that Growth Hacking tactics are always evolving and improving so this guide could be out of date in a few months from now!