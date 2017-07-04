A Dictator in the Making? Not on our watch.

Journalism is the production and distribution of reports on the interaction of events, facts, ideas, and people that are the "news of the day" and that impacts society to at least some degree. The word applies to the occupation, the methods of gathering information, and the organizing literary styles. Journalistic media include: print, television, radio, Internet, and, in the past, newsreels.

Donald Trump likes to refer to journalists as the enemy of the American people and “FAKE MEDIA.”. Joseph Stalin used that phrase referring to those who disagreed with the ideologies pushed forth by the Bolshevik government and, later, adopted by the newly-formed Soviet Union. Before that, the last times that phrase was used was by the Nazis, during the Third Reich's rule in Germany. Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels referred to Jews as "a sworn enemy of the German people" who posed a risk to Adolf Hitler's vision for the country, and according to The Washington Post, said it’s typically used by kleptocrats to refer to hostile foreign governments or subversive organizations.” That’s why Donald Trumps’ continuous use of the expression is so offensive to those of us who celebrate the first amendment, and who trust newspapers like The NY Times, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, and The Tampa Bay Times.

I’ve “cobbled together” a list of approximately 240 journalists some of whom are members of The White House Press Corps. Among the list are Pulitzer Prize winners, photo journalists, and authors.Day after day Trump belittles these honorable men and women who are simply trying to do their job only to be told that their stories are FAKE NEWS.

I’ve included links to websites in order for you the reader to look them up and decide for yourself if they are as President Trump has implied on multiple occasions the purveyors of fake news. Every one of these people are good honorable journalists, who in some cases lost their lives while doing their jobs.

It simply is time for us the people of The United States of America to come together and tell Trump and his paid lackeys that we’re not going to take his abuse anymore. ”If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” President Harry S. Truman.

Let’s stand up America

Trump. You should be ashamed of yourself

By Florian Plag from Bretten (Daily News.) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons An old man shopping for his morning newspaper in Paris September 2011

By A. J. Kane (compiler) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons Representative Journals around the USA 1885