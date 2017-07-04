A Dictator in the Making? Not on our watch.

Journalism is the production and distribution of reports on the interaction of events, facts, ideas, and people that are the "news of the day" and that impacts society to at least some degree. The word applies to the occupation, the methods of gathering information, and the organizing literary styles. Journalistic media include: print, television, radio, Internet, and, in the past, newsreels.
Donald Trump likes to refer to journalists as the enemy of the American people and “FAKE MEDIA.”. Joseph Stalin used that phrase referring to those who disagreed with the ideologies pushed forth by the Bolshevik government and, later, adopted by the newly-formed Soviet Union. Before that, the last times that phrase was used was by the Nazis, during the Third Reich's rule in Germany. Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels referred to Jews as "a sworn enemy of the German people" who posed a risk to Adolf Hitler's vision for the country, and according to The Washington Post, said it’s typically used by kleptocrats to refer to hostile foreign governments or subversive organizations.” That’s why Donald Trumps’ continuous use of the expression is so offensive to those of us who celebrate the first amendment, and who trust newspapers like The NY Times, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, and The Tampa Bay Times.
I’ve “cobbled together” a list of approximately 240 journalists some of whom are members of The White House Press Corps. Among the list are Pulitzer Prize winners, photo journalists, and authors.Day after day Trump belittles these honorable men and women who are simply trying to do their job only to be told that their stories are FAKE NEWS.
I’ve included links to websites in order for you the reader to look them up and decide for yourself if they are as President Trump has implied on multiple occasions the purveyors of fake news. Every one of these people are good honorable journalists, who in some cases lost their lives while doing their jobs.
It simply is time for us the people of The United States of America to come together and tell Trump and his paid lackeys that we’re not going to take his abuse anymore. ”If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” President Harry S. Truman.
Let’s stand up America
Trump. You should be ashamed of yourself
- Jim Angle – National Public Radio
- Jim Axelrod – CBS News
- Bret Baier – Fox News
- Richard Benedetto – USA Today
- Bob Berkowitz – CNN
- Wolf Blitzer – Jerusalem Post
- David Bloom – NBC News
- Caren Bohan – Reuters
- Rita Braver – CBS News
- David Broder – The Washington Post
- Tom Brokaw – NBC News
- Campbell Brown – NBC News
- Carl Cameron – Fox News
- Lou Cannon – The Washington Post, National Journal
- Ann Compton – ABC News Radio
- Helene Cooper – The New York Times
- Steve Daley – Chicago Tribune
- James Deakin – St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Ann Devroy – Gannett Company, USA Today, The Washington Post
- John Dickerson – Time
- Sam Donaldson – ABC News
- John Donvan – ABC News
- Bill Downs – ABC News
- Mike Emanuel – Fox News
- Trude Feldman – The New York Times, The Washington Post
- Thomas Friedman – The New York Times
- David Gregory – NBC News
- Wendell Goler – Fox News
- Don Gonyea – NPR
- Savannah Guthrie – NBC News
- Ed Henry – Fox News
- Brit Hume – ABC News
- Gwen Ifill – The New York Times
- Chris Jansing – MSNBC
- Tom Jarriel – ABC News
- Herb Kaplow – NBC News
- John King – CNN
- Greg Kelly – Fox News
- Michelle Kosinski – CNN[20]
- Carl Leubsdorf – The Baltimore Sun, The Dallas Morning News
- Jennifer Loven – Associated Press
- Suzanne Malveaux – CNN
- Christoph von Marschall – Der Tagesspiegel
- Jane Mayer – The Wall Street Journal
- Sarah McClendon
- Myles Miller – The Daily
- Andrea Mitchell – NBC News
- Terry Moran – ABC News
- Sophia A. Nelson – Jet Magazine
- Norah O'Donnell – NBC News, MSNBC, CBS News
- Susan Page – USA Today
- John Palmer – NBC News
- Scott Pelley – CBS News
- Bill Plante – CBS News
- Sean Quinn – FiveThirtyEight.com
- Martha Raddatz – ABC News
- Dan Rather – CBS News
- Chip Reid – CBS News
- John D. Roberts – CBS News
- Bill Sammon – The Washington Times, The Washington Examiner
- Bob Schieffer – CBS News
- Ari Shapiro – National Public Radio
- Claire Shipman – NBC News
- Hugh Sidey – Time
- Mark Smith – Associated Press
- Paul Sperry – Investor's Business Daily
- Lesley Stahl – CBS News
- Sam Stein – The Huffington Post
- Jake Tapper – ABC News
- Helen Thomas – Hearst Newspapers, United Press International
- Bob Thompson – Hearst Newspapers
- Chuck Todd – NBC News
- Alvin Toffler – York Gazette Daily
- Jim VandeHei – The Washington Post
- Mike Viqueira – Al Jazeera America
- Chris Wallace – NBC News
- Brian Williams – NBC News
- Juan Williams – The Washington Post
- Richard Wolffe – Newsweek
- Judy Woodruff – NBC News
- Byron York – National Review
- James Agee
- Devin Dwyer
- Brian Karem
- George Stephanopoulos
- Jim Acosta
- Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
- Peter Alexander
- Margaret Brennan
- Kaitlan Collins
- Wolf Blitzer
- Katy Tur
- Jake Tapper
- Carole Simpson
- Gabriel Sherman
- Becky Anderson
- Katie Couric
- Frederik Pleitgen
- Matilda Battersby
- Steve Kroft
- Cokie Roberts
- Kevin Corke
- Devin Dwyer
- Peter Baker
- Andrew Beatty
- Cheryl Bolen
- David Corn
- Jerome Corsi
- Andrew Feinberg
- Maggie Haberman
- Daniel Halper
- Steven L. Herman
- Mark Landler
- Ryan Lizza
- Tara McKelvey
- Erin McPike
- Tara Palmeri
- Ashley Parker
- Debra J. Saunders
- Justin Sink
- David Smith
- Niall Stanage
- Jonathan Swan
- Kenneth T. Walsh
- Lucian Wintrich
- Chris Cuomo
- Christiane Amanpour.
- Dmitry Popkov
- Nikolai Andrushchenko
- Mikhail Beketov
- Gadzhimurad Kamalov
- Hannah Arendt
- Russ Baker
- Russell Baker
- James Baldwin
- Donald L. Barlett
- Meyer Berger
- Carl Bernstein
- Herbert Block (Herblock)
- Margaret Bourke-White
- Fareed Zakaria
- Ben Bradlee
- Ed Bradley
- Jimmy Breslin
- David Brinkley
- David Broder
- Tom Brokaw
- Art Buchwald
- William F. Buckley, Jr
- James Rubin
- Robert Capa
- Truman Capote
- Robert S. Weiner
- April Ryan
- Ellen Ratner
- Steven Portnoy
- Mara Liasson
- Mark Knoller
- Tamara Keith
- Mike Allen
- Rachel Carson
- Howard Cosell
- Walter Cronkite
- Joan Didion
- W.E.B. Du Bois
- Barbara Ehrenreich
- Nora Ephron
- Walker Evans
- Clay Felker
- Dexter Filkins
- Frances FitzGerald
- Thomas Friedman
- Fred Friendly
- Martha Gellhorn
- Philip Gourevitch
- Katharine Graham
- Linda Greenhouse
- David Halberstam
- Pete Hamill
- Richard Harding Davis
- Ernest Hemingway
- Nat Hentoff
- Bob Herbert
- Michael Herr
- John Hersey
- Seymour Hersh
- Don Hewitt
- Christopher Hitchens
- Langston Hughes
- Peter Jennings
- Murray Kempton
- Ted Koppel
- Jane Kramer
- Charles Kuralt
- Adrian Nicole LeBlanc
- Anthony Lewis
- A. J. Liebling
- Walter Lippmann
- J. Anthony Lukas
- Jane Mayer
- Mary McCarthy
- John McPhee
- H. L. Mencken
- Joseph Mitchell
- Bill Moyers
- Edward R. Murrow
- Adolph Ochs
- Gordon Parks
- George Polk
- Gabe Pressman
- Ernie Pyle
- Anna Quindlen
- Dan Rather
- David Remnick
- A. M. Rosenthal
- Carl Rowan
- Mike Royko
- Marlene Sanders
- William Shawn
- Neil Sheehan
- Randy Shilts
- William Shirer
- Susan Sontag
- James B. Steele
- Lincoln Steffens
- John Steinbeck
- Gloria Steinem
- I. F. Stone
- Gay Talese
- Dorothy Thompson
- Hunter S. Thompson
- Garry Trudeau
- Barbara Walters
- “Weegee” the pseudonym of Arthur Fellig
- Ida B. Wells
- E. B. White
- Theodore White
- Walter Winchell
- Tom Wolfe
- Bob Woodward
