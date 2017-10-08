A Diet of Do´s: Positive Eating without Infinite Restrictions

It is invariably impossible to try to stay on top of all of the expert recommendations on what foods are good and bad for our overall health. There are so many conflicting reports and seemingly contradictory evidence that it might seem impossible to find anything to eat that doesn´t ruin our bodies in some way or another.

Recently, coffee drinkers might have been encouraged by a Harvard study that found that three to six cups of coffee a day could reduce risk for diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and Parkinson´s disease. At the same time, a Mayo-clinic partnered study found that men who drink more than four cups of coffee a day have a 21% increase in all-cause mortality. Suddenly, the coffee cup sitting on our kitchen table doesn´t look so appetizing.

So how do we make diet-based decisions in a polarized health debate where you can always find opposing claims and incompatible data? With so many different studies out there, it is easy enough to scientifically justify pretty much any diet or eating habit that fits our own personal cravings.

The Case of the Ladakh

During my first time living abroad amongst the Wayuu people of northwestern Venezuela, I gained about 20 pounds during a month after having broken a toe in a barefoot soccer game. The diet, which was based on, fried seafood (the coastal community survived by fishing) and greasy goat meat wasn´t exactly a great way to stay thin if you were physically inactive. However, I noticed that very other people were putting on weight the same way I was.

Once I recovered from my soccer injury, the physical intensity of pulling in fishing nets by day, playing soccer in the afternoon, and heading out to dance in the night did more than enough to burn off the grease hidden in that fatty diet.

Helena Norberg-Hodge is a linguist and writer that spent several years in the 1970´s living amongst the Ladakh people in the Himalayas. She arrived to the Ladakh region before elements of western globalization arrived to affect and change the localized, traditional lifestyles of the Ladakh people. Her book, Ancient Futures, describes the traditional way of life of the people she lived amongst and how the arrival of western forms of “development” essentially brought a whole host of problems to the community.

In her book, she mentions traditional Ladakh diet was based on consuming large amounts of milk and butter from the Yaks that were raised by villagers. From a western nutritional and dietary perspective, eating butter and whole milk several times a day would be considered a nutritional tragedy leading to obesity, cholesterol problems and heart health issues. However, Norberg-Hodge found that these problems didn´t exist in Ladakh culture and that people were essentially healthy despite deviating from the accepted, nutritional wisdom of the West.

A healthy diet, then, is less about prohibiting or excluding large lists of certain foodstuffs, and more about finding ways to include healthy, natural foods that correspond well to the lifestyle we live.

A Diet of Do´s

Let´s begin with the dentist. After the biannual visit to check for cavities and get a cleaning, most dentists almost inevitably admonish us to stay away from soft drinks, candies, and pretty much every sugary substance that brings a little bit of joy to our days.

Your dentist, instead of urging you to avoid sugars at all cost, should encourage healthy eating habits that improve your overall oral health. One dental clinic recommends drinking tea and eating raisins to slow the growth of bacteria in your mouth. Furthermore, crunchy foods like carrots, apples and cucumbers can help to clean your teeth while you are eating. Almonds and leafy greens strengthen your bones and teeth and can even help to fill in holes in your tooth enamel that acids have worn away over time.

Instead of receiving a child-like scolding from our dentists for all of the sugars in our diet, positive reinforcement and recommendations for what types of food actually help to improve the health of our teeth and gums is much more enriching and practical.

For people at risk for diabetes, obesity related problems, heart disease and other health issues that are often related to improper diet, instead of trying to memorize a list of dozens of types of foods that they shouldn´t eat, offering suggestions on what foods are good for their overall health can lead to more options and better dietary habits.

A friend of mine, who recently decided to become a vegan, admitted that at first trying to organize a diet around what he shouldn´t eat was hard to do. When prohibitions and exclusions are the center of your everyday meal, eating can become quite depressing. Slowly, my vegan friend found several vegan food options around which he centered his diet. Quinoa, especially, became one of the central foods in his diet and learning the virtually limitless number of ways to prepare quinoa made his choice for veganism much healthier and more encouraging.