A Different Reality

A President Donald Trump tweet from this past Sunday: “With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!”

Nothing unusual about this tweet. It uses a number of familiar Trump tropes in referring to “fake news” and “unnamed sources.” Trump alleges in another tweet, “When you hear the words ‘sources say’ from the Fake Media often times [sic] those sources are made up and do not exist.” As anyone with any familiarity with the standards maintained at most of the nation’s media outlets knows, Trump is wrong about journalists and their sources. But, as anyone with any familiarity with Trump knows, the president has an uneasy relationship with truth and objective reality.

So, it is not surprising the president wrongly can accuse the media of inventing sources and then utter the following claim — with a straight face — during a recent joint news conference in Paris with the president of France: “Now, the [Russian] lawyer that went to the meeting [with Donald Trump, Jr. a year ago], I see that she was in the halls of Congress, also. Somebody said that her visa or her passport to come into the country was approved by Attorney General Lynch. Now, maybe that's wrong. I just heard that a little while ago. But a little surprised to hear that. So she was here because of Lynch.”

This is, of course, a familiar Trump trick: He repeats something he has “heard,” says he cannot verify its authenticity, and then repeats the claim as verified truth. If called to account, the president can always say, “But I said, ‘maybe that’s wrong.’” (I wrote a blog post about this trick of raising a subject while denying it is being raised.) Who is “somebody” in this particular example? Why repeat an unverified claim when he freely admits it may be wrong? And, after admitting it may be wrong, how can he state with certainty that the Russian lawyer “was here because of Lynch?” (By the way, the Trumpian claim reveals the president’s ignorance: The State Department, not the Justice Department, issues visas, and passports are issued by the country of a person’s residence, not the country he or she intends to visit.)

The disconnect between Trump’s accusations against the media and his actions should be obvious to everyone. Obvious to everyone, that is, except his ardent supporters, for whom he apparently can do no wrong. Never mind that virtually none of his campaign promises have become reality. Never mind that the healthcare law now before the Senate is on life support, and never mind that if it passes, it would deny medical insurance to many Trump voters. Never mind the train wreck of his administration, mired as it is in scandal, plagued by infighting among his aides, and riddled with the incompetence of those who are close to the Oval Office only because they have a familial relationship. Never mind all that: Trump remains popular among his base.

Polls show Trump’s overall approval rating sinking below 40 percent. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll indicates only 36 percent approving his presidency, while 48 percent strongly disapprove of his performance in office. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama never had such a high “disapprove strongly” level, and former President George W. Bush reached that mark only in his second term, after the morass of the Iraq War and the onset of the economic downturn. Yet, Trump remains popular among his core supporters, with 85 percent of Republicans approving his job performance.

For most of America, Trump’s presidency has sunk to historic lows, but not for his base. Why is it that 35 to 40 percent of Americans do not catch onto his habitual lying, or, if they do, they simply do not care about it? Why is it that most Americans understand that a campaign’s colluding with Russia — which the chain of Donald Trump, Jr.’s emails proves — is wrong, but Trump’s ardent backers either do not believe his campaign engaged in collusion or simply choose to ignore the issue entirely?

The answer to these questions lies, I think, in the lack in this country of a “common reality” shared by all Americans. Trump’s steady drumbeat about “fake news” and Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts” resonate among people who have consumed a steady diet in recent years of right-wing news, as promulgated by such outlets as Breitbart News, Alex Jones’ InfoWars, and Fox News. Consumers of right-wing news are subjected to an alternative reality in which the same set of facts as found, say, in The New York Times or on CNN is rearranged and/or editorialized to yield a different narrative. These are the news outlets that push various conspiracy theories, including Donald Trump’s racist birtherism (which vaulted him to national political prominence), Jones’ sick claim that the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre never happened, and Sean Hannity’s bizarre theory that Democratic staffer Seth Rich was murdered by the Clintons because he was responsible for the WikiLeaks email release.

No one much cares about the Russia story in this right-wing media-created world. While most of the country’s media is focused on investigating the details of the Russian-Trump campaign collusion, right-wing journalists see a different reality. Fox News host, Lou Dobbs, for example, described news coverage of the Trump, Jr. meeting with the Russian lawyer to obtain damaging information on the Clinton campaign as part of an anti-Trump plot. “This is an effort to subvert the administration of President Donald Trump…. It is an effort by the deep state to roll over a duly elected president and a legitimate government….This is about a full-on assault by the left, the Democratic Party, to absolutely carry out a coup d’état against President Trump, aided by the left-wing media.” Fox News is still the number one-rated cable news network, so Dobbs’ rant reached, presumably, a large audience. A large audience, that is, already preconditioned to believe in a plot (and, what is a plot after all, but a conspiracy?) against the president who, they believe, “Tells it like it is.” In the right-wing media world, there is no objective reality and no objective truth, just competing “realities” and competing “truths” that utilize “alternative facts.” Dobbs provided Fox News viewers with a “reality” that allowed them to pigeonhole the Russia scandal and remain loyal to Trump.