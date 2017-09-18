A Discussion on the Music Industry with Joseph Karre of ML1 Records

He might not be a household name, but he certainly isn’t your average Joe. Allow me to introduce you to Joseph Karre, a 21-year old Harvard student and more importantly, the CEO of ML1 Records. Karre has an extensive list of production credits to his name that he earned at a young age working alongside numerous Grammy-winners. After high school, Joseph enrolled at South Louisiana Community College, where he studied Digital Media and graduated at the top of his class; then a jump to Harvard, where he served on the board of directors for the Harvard Extension Business Society and their International Case Competition.

Karre has written the script for one of the most unlikely success stories in the entertainment industry, from directing and producing music videos for Grammy-winners at the age of 15 to releasing hits with Billboard-charting artists and BET award-winners. Throughout the years, he has grown into perhaps one of the most influential executives in the music business. I had the opportunity to sit down with Joseph to talk about the rise of music streaming, his entertainment background and how record labels are evolving.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America’s Year-End report, 2016 was the first time in history that streaming platforms generated the majority of the United States music industry revenues. Despite an 11.4% increase from the prior year, overall revenue is only half of what it was in 1999. Physical sales and even digital sales have been massively impacted by the rise of streaming platforms. Initially created as a solution to music piracy, many wonder if the rise of streaming is helping or hurting labels and artists. “For the time being, streaming is absolutely a positive thing for artists if their label knows how to utilize these platforms for their benefit” Karre says as he opens the Spotify app on his phone. “We’ve had single releases hit 6 or 7 figure plays on here just from getting added in a large playlist. And our artists get paid well from that too. I’ve read all these horror stories about artists getting paid like $60 for a million streams on their music. I think most of those are because they signed a terrible deal with their label, because streaming payouts are far higher than that. And in today’s industry, a million streams isn’t even a lot.”

The exact royalty payout per stream varies greatly and is dependent on a number of factors. For example, music service Pandora has multiple subscription tiers. Pandora Premium is on-demand, Pandora Plus offers ad-free radio and Pandora’s free tier radio has ads and a limited number of “skips” due to music licensing restrictions. Each tier pays a different royalty amount to the artist and label. It only gets more confusing when trying to calculate the royalties owed to songwriters and producers. Joseph looks over at a stack of CDs on his desk. His varied collection includes Fall Out Boy’s Infinity On High and Kanye West’s Graduation. “I definitely miss buying physical CDs. There’s just something about holding a record in your hand, opening the booklet inside and looking at the photos and lyrics. No doubt streaming is king right now. But something new is on the way. And it might not be out for years, but it will overtake streaming. Nobody knows what it is, but it will make a huge impact in the industry. The same goes for the whole entertainment industry. The digital age we’re in right now has created a lot of opportunities for people who otherwise had no chance to be seen and heard.”

Joseph Karre (left) with Charlie Puth (right) in 2016. Photo courtesy Atlantic Records.

ML1 Records was founded in 2013 by Karre with the purpose of being a boutique label for industry songwriters and producers who had no platform or support to release their music. One of their notable early single releases came from music veteran Martin Kember, a former member of the 90’s R&B group Color Me Badd that sold 12 million records. Kember was previously signed to Warner Bros Records and produced two songs for hip-hop legend 2Pac (Thug N You, Thug N Me and Let Em Have It). His soulful pop single U Deserve It Girl was released through ML1 Records and received overwhelmingly positive reviews; praising Kember’s lyrics and music video that celebrated and uplifted African-American women.

Karre began working with international recording artist Meaku in 2015. While their first single release had modest success, the second release would prove to be the catalyst that helped launch Meaku’s career to new levels. All I See Is You was released in September 2015 and immediately landed on Spotify's famous Bedroom Jams playlist with over 675,000 followers. Meanwhile, his song hit the Amazon R&B Single Charts; peaking at #37. Meaku’s 2016 EP Rooted went on to receive over 5 million streams across platforms.

He certainly isn’t the only artist on ML1’s roster generating major buzz. Sam Trocki released two albums (Kiss Your Chain and Bye Polar - both produced by 2017 Grammy Producer of the Year nominee Benny Blanco) through ML1 Records. By February 2017, Trocki was selected as a TIDAL Rising Artist and his latest single Louder featuring Yelawolf peaked at #8 on the Spotify Canada Viral 50 Charts while garnering over a quarter million streams in the first two months after release.

One has to wonder if the current state of the music industry has contributed to the rise of so-called “indie” labels. While radio is still very much alive, platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and YouTube might be signaling the beginning of the end for traditional radio. Fewer artists are signing major-label deals, instead opting to go with distribution deals and to work with labels that specialize in a particular genre. It’s also no secret that new artists are avoiding “360 deals” with a major label. Independents are slowly but surely starting to dominate - Music Business Worldwide reported that labels classified as “independent” had the largest chunk of the total recorded music market share in 2016. Interestingly enough, while indies came out on top in market share for downloads and physical format, they were second place in streaming market share (2.9% behind Universal Music). But if current trends continue, it won’t be long before they overtake the top spot in streaming as well.

Karre interrupts when I bring up my independent label spiel. “Take a look at the independent labels people are talking about. Name any that come to mind. They’re not truly independent. They say they’re indie but their distribution is through some major player or they’re under the umbrella of a larger company. It’s really ridiculous. The whole major label/indie thing is, for the most part, a social construct created by these large companies.” What he says is true to an extent. EDM artist Diplo’s independent label Mad Decent has distribution through Warner Music. XL Recordings has distribution through ADA in the United States. Alternative Distribution Alliance is owned by Warner Music. The pattern repeats itself in varying ways for almost any independent label you can think of - except for ML1 Records. In a society where music executives are constantly critiqued and analyzed, he doesn’t hold back. “I just work harder than everybody else. There’s no secret to what we do at the label. People think there’s some magic formula out there to guarantee that an artist goes viral or hits the charts. The reality is, we find the most talented singers, songwriters and producers in the world and consistently release high-quality records. I look for long-term potential… I want to work with legendary artists and release iconic music.”