A Distinction with a (Damn) Difference: Hezbollah is not Lebanon

Last week, in a Rose Garden press conference with Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri, President Trump declared that Hezbollah was a “menace” and commended Lebanon for being on “front lines in the fight against ISIS, al-Qaeda, and Hezbollah.”

But while Hariri was representing the Republic of Lebanon in Washington, Hezbollah was orchestrating a campaign to oust Sunni militant groups—the Nusra Front and ISIS—from a patch of land in northeast Lebanon. (In the past few years, Hezbollah and the Lebanese Armed Forces have quarantined the area—and are now engaged in sustained fighting with the Sunni militant groups.) Hezbollah was also taking journalists on a tour of its security zone there—demonstrating, less than subtly, that it holds sway throughout much of Lebanon.

Armed with these and older observations, many in Washington and around the world have scoffed at Trump. And they have slammed the idea that the distinction between Hezbollah and Lebanon reflects a difference. “Lebanon is not fighting Hezbollah,” The Washington Post’s Anne Gearan wrote, wondering whether Trump was “confused about that, or simply misspoke.” Trump “appeared to misunderstand the role played by the Lebanese militant organization,” according to Bethan McKernan, a journalist for the London-based Independent. Tony Badran, a well-informed fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, slammed Trump’s statement—and U.S. policy towards Lebanon—as “obsolete” and “counterproductive.”

“Hezbollah is in the government,” they whisper, clicking ruby-red shoes like Dorothy. “Hezbollah is in the government. Hezbollah is in the government.” Correct? Sure. But incomplete, simplistic, and—depending on whether they mean to blast Donald Dunce or goad his administration into a more hawkish stance in Lebanon—far too cute or convenient.

Trump’s right, for a change. Like the proverbial blind squirrel, Trump has found a nut: Hezbollah is not Lebanon. And if U.S. officials want to reduce Hezbollah’s influence, they must maintain patient and prudent policies towards Lebanon. They must, in essence, continue to support state institutions like the Lebanese Armed Forces; adopt tailored sanctions to target Hezbollah and its enablers without crippling Beirut-based banks (and, by extension, the dollarized and remittance-dependent Lebanese economy); and encourage compromise—not confrontation—among the Lebanese.

Of course, Hezbollah is the most powerful party in Lebanon. It enjoys significant support among Lebanese Shia, the largest community in a diverse society. Hezbollah has recruited tens of thousands of fighters, which it has trained, equipped, and funded through Iranian largess and Syrian support. It can count on hundreds of thousands of political supporters—mostly, but not only, Shia Lebanese who have seen their political, economic, and social fortunes rise along with the party’s power. It has a vast arsenal and sophisticated, committed cadres—now proficient in guerrilla tactics, urban warfare, and conventional campaigns. And it does cooperate with other Lebanese leaders. Some have cast their lot in with Hezbollah because they see as a vehicle for their ambitions: take, for instance, Lebanese President Michel Aoun—an octogenarian former general who styles himself as a Lebanese de Gaulle. Many, including Hariri, have no choice but to cooperate—or avoid conflict with—the Party of God. They and others have also come to see the party as a bulwark against other, more “menacing” militants.

But if Hezbollah has its Lebanon, others have their own. Many Lebanese have tried to create a Lebanon that is free, sovereign, tolerant, relatively cosmopolitan, and potentially prosperous. They’ve died for it!

In 2005, assassins killed Hariri’s father—a billionaire and former premier who, for all his significant faults, was a pillar of Lebanon’s postwar order. In the ensuing Cedar Revolution, more than a million of free-minded Lebanese took to Beirut’s streets and squares. With political and diplomatic support from the United States, France, and Saudi Arabia, they compelled the Syrian regime to end its occupation of Lebanon. The Syrian regime and Hezbollah, however, immediately obstructed Lebanese and international initiatives to promote Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence. From 2005 to 2013, they assassinated or tried to assassinate a dozen Lebanese lawmakers, officials, and journalists—including Gebran Tueni, a newspaper publisher and MP, and Samir Kassir, a Palestinian-Syrian writer who personified the promise of Beirut.

Hezbollah waged war, too. In 2006, it kidnapped two Israeli soldiers, killed another five, and thus triggered a round of reprisals—known in Beirut as the “July War.” Pummeling Lebanon from the skies, the Israeli Defence Forces killed more than 1,000 people, displaced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, and caused billions of dollars in (direct) damage. Hezbollah called the carnage a “Divine Victory,” spinning a political victory out of a month of military devastation. It hasn’t so much as sneezed southward since, thus demonstrating that Israel’s “Dahiyeh Doctrine”—disproportionate and illegal, to be clear—works as a military deterrent.

Then, in 2008, Hezbollah and its allies assaulted Beirut and the Chouf Mountains—turning their guns at other Lebanese, as they said they would never do. Amid a long-running constitutional crisis, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt—behaving much more like an impatient neophyte, a Mikheil on the Mediterranean, than the seasoned statesmen enchanted policymakers and journalists believe him to be—provoked a confrontation that neither he nor his allies could hope to win. After he threatened to withdraw his ministers from the Lebanese cabinet unless it stood up to Hezbollah, Lebanese ministers voted to dismiss an airport security official sympathetic to Hezbollah and disable the party’s fiber-optic telecommunications network. In response, Hezbollah and its allies attacked, overrunning Beirut in a few days (or hours, really). They killed scores of Lebanese, set buildings ablaze, and flew their fascistic flags all around—including right in front of the American University of Beirut.

The Lebanese fell in line. They suffered through an assassination campaign, which claimed newspaper publishers like Gebran Tueni, intellectuals like Samir Kassir, and true statesmen like Mohammad Chatah. They suffered through two wars, in which Hezbollah either brushed them aside or humiliated them. They suffered through the indignity of winning two successive parliamentary elections, in 2005 and 2009, only to then set aside the results in favor of the men with guns. (Bullets over ballots…) They suffered through their allies’ asinine adjustments of policy towards Lebanon: former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s cynical rapprochement with the Syrian regime; an ill-conceived Saudi-Syrian solution, which was anything but a solution, for Lebanon; and the Obama administration’s disastrous decision to reengage the Assad regime in 2009—without conditions, benchmarks, or parameters. They suffered through the ultimate insult: dragging themselves up the road to Damascus, they tried to make amends with a man who ordered the assassination of their family and friends, to maintain some stability in Lebanon, only to watch that man’s allies in the Party of God topple the Lebanese government in 2011—on the eve of unrest in Syria itself.

With other Lebanese under its boot, Hezbollah has since solidified its status as a menace in the Middle East. Sending thousands of fighters into Syria, it has propped up the Assad regime and carved out security zones in the Lebanon-Syria borderlands. It has become a partner in proxy-building, helping Iran create clones in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. And it remains locked in a long struggle with Israel, an existential enemy.

While American officials are rightly concerned about Hezbollah’s regional role, they shouldn’t forget how the party came to power. Well before the Syrian war, and well before the Cedar Revolution and its unfortunate aftermath, Hezbollah emerged in an environment shaped by America’s abandonment of Lebanon. After they adopted the “Syrian solution” for the Lebanese Civil War, American officials allowed Syria to occupy Lebanon from 1990 to 2005. With the Syrian regime controlling Beirut’s politics and security in most of Lebanon, the Syrians and Iranians—for their own reasons, to be sure—cultivated Hezbollah as an asymmetrical asset in the Levant. In turn, Hezbollah used the weakness of Lebanese state institutions (and its own prowess) to present itself as a protector of the Lebanese.

If they conflate Hezbollah and the Lebanese state, and thus adopt hard-line policies like cutting security assistance to Lebanese military and police or adopting more aggressive sanctions, then American officials will repeat the mistakes of the past. They will allow the Lebanese Armed Forces to crumble slowly or drift towards Damascus and Tehran, as it did at the height of Syrian tutelage and American absence in the 1990s. They will crush a community of Lebanese, just as present and as relevant as those Lebanese who have oriented themselves towards Syria and Iran, who still see Western states as potential patrons and allies. And they will encourage future Lebanese leaders, and citizens, to see the United States as unreliable at best and uninterested at worst—leading them, like Aoun and others, to align with states and factions that they see as more committed to Lebanon and invested in their fate.

It all began in Beirut. Hezbollah’s ascent came at the expense of other Lebanese, who in trying to promote Lebanese sovereignty are also promoting American interests in the Levant. Those Lebanese are “on the front lines,” though the lines are hidden for now.