This morning, both during and after an extra-long run on west-side Bosque trails, across the Montano Rio Grande bridge, through the Aldo Leopold Forest, north on the Paseo del Bosque, and back home, I noticed that my brain was receiving “unexpected rewards”: I was feeling good and more motivated to look at the natural world more closely and to contemplate it. I heard sounds that I can’t ever remember ever hearing in the Bosque, including:

The exhilarating crow of a rooster in some far-off barnyard that my head immediately dropped the needle on Howlin' Wolf’s famous Chicago blues song Little Red Rooster that has been covered by some of my most-liked rockers, including the Stones, the Doors, John Sebastian, Eric Clapton, Jose Feliciano, and The Grateful Dead and is given major credit for influencing the British Invasion of the 1960s.

If you see my little red rooster, please drive him home

Ain't had no peace in the farm yard since my little red rooster's been gone

The mating drumming of a male Northern Flicker. I had seen a few flickers in the Bosque, but I could never remember ever hearing his version of what song birds do to attract females. So it was natural for my dopey brain to drop the needle on Eddie Floyd’s Knock on Wood that this writer considers very possibly the top rock love song of all time and that was covered by others on my “favorites rockers”list, including #12, the Blues Brothers Band; David Bowie; John Fogerty; Eric Clapton; Ray Charles; and Bruce Springsteen.

I don't want to lose you, this good thing that I got

'Cause if I do I will surely surely lose a lot ‘cause your love is better than any love I know

I think I better knock, knock, knock on wood

Now I knew why that Northern Flicker was knocking on wood. Looking back on my life after jogging through another mile of cottonwoods, I concluded that my mating call was more like that of the Northern Flicker than that of the splendid nightingale. I knew that I needed to knock on wood for two reasons: 1. My wife of almost fifty years is the love better than any love I could ever know; and 2. Our fruit of a son became the kind of person who was a better father, son, teacher, neighbor, and human than his father. The evidence: that one of his students who adore him gave him this present after class recently: a dead flicker (below) that she found in her yard.

On the other hand,

Why was It an exceptionally bewildering and healing Bosque visit?

Was it again because I was seeing things with what Richard Rohr calls my “third eye?”

Was it again because as the sun rose, the west was aglow with a Van Goghesque purple?

Was it because this trail, unlike my usual west-side trails, possessed Aldo Leopold’ spirit?

When I got home, I started reading about dopamine that, along with three other chemicals (serotonin, oxytocin and endorphins), form what is called “the quartet of neurotransmitters responsible for our happiness.” According to Psychology Today, Dopamine is a neurotransmitter whose job it is to facilitate achievement, goal-oriented behavior, motivation, mood, and movement.

Facts

Sustained physical exercise, whether it be running or swimming, cycling or other aerobic activity, has well-known health benefits, including improvements in the function of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, and endocrine systems. slowing the cognitive decline that accompanies aging, and combating depression. There are currently more than 20 types of endorphins that have been discovered in humans. Endorphins were first discovered in 1976 by two independent groups of scientists. The origin of “knocking on wood” (in Britain and Australia the phrase is “touch wood”) is found in Germanic folklore, wherein supernatural beings are thought to live in trees, and can be invoked for protection. In old English folklore, "knocking on wood" referred to when people went into the isolated woods to talk secretly and "knocked" on the trees when they were talking to hide their communication from evil spirits. There are two very different-looking forms of The Northern Flicker: theYellow-shafted Flicker in the east and north and Red-shafted Flicker in the west. Inside the brain, dopamine plays important roles in executive functions, motor control, motivation, arousal, reinforcement, and reward. The principal function of endorphins is to inhibit the transmission of pain signals; they may also produce a feeling of euphoria very similar to that produced by other opioids. Both male and female Northern Flickers make a loud, evenly spaced, rapid drumming sound by hammering against trees or metal objects. Flicker drumming lasts about a second, during which the bird strikes the tree around 25 times. . Click here to hear the drumming.

Seedpods to carry about:

“Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment.” (Jamaluddin Rumi)

"Running has always been a relief and a sanctuary—something that makes me feel good, both physically and mentally. For me it's not so much about the health benefits. Those are great, but I believe that the best thing about running is the joy it brings to life." (Kara Goucher, Olympian)