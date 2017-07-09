A (Fake And Satirical) Interview With Top-Secret Better-Than-EPA Administrators

In a recent interview with Mr. Anti Treeman, executive of the top-secret, never-before-heard-of Better-Than-EPA (BTEPA), and Mr. Stephen Coal, one of his administrative counterparts, Treeman revealed his ties with the anti-environmentalist cause and engaged in a tempestuous back-and-forth with Coal, an extremist tree hugger who seems utterly against human welfare and leisure as per his pro-environment agenda. Treeman plans to depart from the band of fraudulent environmentalists that has mounted a forceful yet uninformed rebellion against global warming for several decades. As Treeman suggests, what such careless misanthropes as Coal overlook is that their own efforts to curb this supposed issue always come at the expense of individuals’ convenience and well-being. Treeman has thus begun drafting a new corporate policy that any environmentalist alternatives to plastic bottles—such as glass and metallic ones—and to gasoline-powered cars must be avoided at all costs and that more stringent legal measures such as imprisonment must be taken against anyone who flouts such injunctions. The following script relates the key points of my interview:

BASS: Welcome, Mr. Treeman and Mr. Coal—I’m so glad you can be here today to discuss what has been a truly divisive matter. Hopefully, we can settle this once and for all.

TREEMAN: Of course! I’m very excited to be here today and to share many of my new plans for the BTEPA.

COAL: Oh, brother.

[Laughter]

BASS: So, recently, both of you have been debating over the value of glass and metallic substitutes for the widely used plastic bottle. Thoughts?

TREEMAN: For one, a shift to these alternatives would be very inconvenient to society. Plastic bottles have become an integral part of human culture and have provided effective storage for various vital beverages such as water and fruit juices without issue.

COAL: Well, Anti, many issues have actually arisen over the years regarding the efficiency and environmental friendliness of their use and disposal…

TREEMAN: Environmentalists like you have proposed illogically that the frequent use of plastic bottles and their improper disposal will end the world.

COAL: No. The main issue is that they’re not a one-time purchase, as a glass or metallic bottle would be, and are refillable, so—

TREEMAN: Stephen, you know very well that the potential dangers of a glass bottle are too high for its implementation any time soon. Imagine carrying around such a bottle in the side-pocket of your backpack when suddenly you trip and the container falls as well, shattering all over the ground and injuring you severely. The prospect of toting this unwieldy, treacherous glass weapon around as an everyday appliance is inane!

COAL: True—that is a very nerve-wracking scenario. Perhaps I should reconsider this proposal.

BASS: Interesting. What about a metallic bottle as opposed to a glass one? Would such a switch bear any fruit?

COAL: In that case, no dangerous issues such as shattering would arise, so this is definitely a good option.

TREEMAN: Incorrect—even if a metal bottle is used instead to prevent the shattering of the material, such options are heavier and put excessive physical strain on the user, thereby rendering these bottles unfavorable. By the time the user gets to work or school in the morning, he or she would be drenched in sweat.

COAL: Still, though, this alternative is refillable and therefore doesn’t require as much industrial production that ultimately is harmful to humans.

TREEMAN: Actually, whenever a glass or metal bottle is empty and needs to be refilled, one will have to resort to the kitchen sink or some other tap-water source, which is basically equivalent to consuming a poison of chemical toxins and heavy metals. Bottled water is far cleaner and purer—just read the label!

COAL: True—the corporate guarantee is unbeatable. My main concern is that one generally doesn’t refill a plastic bottle…

TREEMAN: Whenever you refill one of these alternative bottles, though, excessive amounts of faucet water are wasted when instead you can simply visit the store and purchase a pre-filled bottle from the shelf, which doesn’t waste any water. Also, washing metal or glass bottles with hot water and soap is extremely wasteful!

BASS: I’ve never even considered that, Mr. Treeman! I should be taking notes. So, we’ve now seen the potential harms of a switch to glass and metal alternatives to the plastic bottle. Do you see the BTEPA taking any action against this switch any time soon?

COAL: Well…

TREEMAN: Actually, Stephen, yes, I do. I’m going to try to implement some new legislation soon to ensure that this trend doesn’t become mainstream.

BASS: Excellent; I’ll assume Mr. Coal thinks the same. On another note, Mr. Coal, you were mentioning some potential alternatives to mitigate the harms of a common gas-powered automobile such as biking, carpooling, and electric cars. What are your thoughts on this switch?

COAL: The automobiles that dominate the streets today emit too much carbon monoxide to be considered safe. Therefore, we must do everything in our power to preclude their use.

TREEMAN: Actually, Stephen, your approach has ridiculous dangers and inefficiencies.

BASS: What would you consider the main benefit, if any, of biking in a society dominated by gas-powered automobiles?

COAL: Clearly, biking is an efficient way to reduce carbon monoxide emissions from cars by reducing automobile usage.

TREEMAN: You’re kidding, right? How far can you even bike without becoming overly dehydrated and generally exhausted? In today’s society, where all streets are crowded and everyone’s schedule is full of activities, no one has the time or the physical and mental stamina to bike anywhere.

COAL: You’re right, Anti, but I need to propose at lease some ideas successfully today…

TREEMAN: Well, not this one. Adopting the bicycle lifestyle would not only cause the biker to be late to his or her destination but would also compromise his or her ability to think due to dehydration.

TREEMAN: You can’t deny, though, that bikes are safer to humans and better for the environment as they don’t emit harmful exhaust.

TREEMAN: Bikes are extremely dangerous to humans! If someone is driving a car down the street and a bicycle gets in the way, then the driver could get into an accident and be severely injured or even killed. If biking use is reduced, then such horrific accidents will become more infrequent as well, and safely driven cars will continue to roam the streets.

BASS: Indeed, Mr. Treeman, I don’t need the undue stresses and mishaps that could accompany the switch to the bicycle as a primary form of transportation. Mr. Coal, you also mentioned carpooling as another option. Why?

COAL: Carpooling reduces the number of cars on the road and, by extension, carbon monoxide levels.

TREEMAN: Why would anyone ever trust a single driver to be responsible for the lives of everyone else in the car, though? Carpooling is extremely dangerous.

COAL: That’s true, but this is not a concern of the environmentalist cause.

TREEMAN: So environmentalists don’t care about logic and human safety, then? Carpooling suggests the need for multiple people who may not even know each other to sit in the same car for an extended period of time, likely with nothing to discuss but the very real threat of injury ahead of them.

COAL: But it still reduces the number of cars on the road.

TREEMAN: Carpooling may lessen the number of cars, as you say, but doing so would only allow more space for such undisciplined and careless bikers to move onto the street and cause more vision problems for drivers, which compounds the threat of bicycle-caused accidents. See? These “environmentalist” alternatives all circle back to human destruction.

COAL: Looks like I didn’t fully consider the implications of my ideas. But what about suburban schoolchildren whose parents work in the city? They often have to carpool to get to school or other destinations.

TREEMAN: We must be having some kind of moral disconnect here, Stephen, because what you suggested is even more perilous. Children clearly are far too young to drive, so having them carpool would threaten the lives of everyone else in the car.

BASS: Any last rebuttal, Mr. Coal? Some of your propositions have elicited some serious moral concerns.

COAL: Well, the electric-powered car is surely a good option—it could even redeem the others.

TREEMAN: Actually, that’s probably the most inefficient and useless suggestion of all.

COAL: But the switch to electrically powered cars would cut carbon monoxide emissions by a significant margin—even more effectively than the bicycle!

TREEMAN: I’m sorry, Stephen, but you’ve shown me that all you care about is yourself and your radical faction’s illogical views. Switching to electric cars would be a net negative for society.

COAL: Go on…

TREEMAN: Electric cars would require the use of highly specialized charging stations that aren’t present at every gas station in the country, so if one of these cars were to run out of battery on a long road trip, then what would the driver do?

COAL: Hmm…

TREEMAN: A driver should never be in that situation and should never have to consider its consequences! Who would want to spend any time searching for the proper charging station for their car? I could imagine someone spending hours upon hours simply finding a power outlet for their gargantuan automobile—ridiculous.

COAL: But the car still reduces carbon monoxide levels…

TREEMAN: Sure, but it’s also electrically powered, so anyone who uses the car runs the risk of being electrocuted, which is far more dangerous than consuming carbon monoxide. No such risks arise from a gas-powered car, which obviously runs on gas—not electricity.

COAL: You know how I fear electrocution…

BASS: Mr. Treeman, you seem very close to firing Mr. Coal or even leaving the BTEPA. What is going through your head right now?

TREEMAN: Sometimes, Stephen just doesn’t consider the need for leisure in our everyday lives and forgets about important safety measures. People like him try to cite “facts and figures,” false data used to suggest that we humans are responsible for global warming and have to ameliorate the problem with these dangerous alternatives.

COAL: What about future generations, Anti? They won’t have any leisure if we don’t do something about the environment today.

TREEMAN: But if climate change isn’t going to wipe out the human race within the next few generations, then what’s all of this fuss about? Why must we feel the responsibility now to worry about these issues when later generations can deal with this existential crisis when the time comes? Today’s generation will have died out by then, and the blame obviously wouldn’t apply to generations of the past.

COAL: True—none of us will be alive by then.

TREEMAN: Environmentalists place an undue amount of stress on people and breed fear in the younger generations, whose minds haven’t been corrupted by the pro-environment agenda but are certainly still vulnerable.

COAL: Are you denouncing the BTEPA?

TREEMAN: No, I’m simply suggesting the need for a reevaluation of its corrupt practices.

BASS: Corrupt, indeed.

TREEMAN: Also, Stephen, shall we discuss your YouTube channel? Your videos about the need for more intelligent waste disposal and lifestyle choices have terrorized the worldwide community by injecting a false sense of liability in those who have no responsibility for this issue.

COAL: I’m just trying to help, Anti.

TREEMAN: Clearly, you’re not. Why should anyone forgo even the smallest conveniences to satisfy such a small segment of the population? If only a miniscule portion of society is fighting actively for this cause, then it’s obviously not worthwhile.

BASS: So, Mr. Treeman, what do you have to say about the legality of subscribing to these uninformed beliefs?

TREEMAN: Anyone guilty of this unlawful act must be punished severely under the law.

If activists keep placing the blame on the entire population and ignore the inevitable reality of gradual global destruction, then anyone who espouses their ideology would rightfully be imprisoned and quarantined from those who truly care about quality of life. I’m actually thinking about resigning from my position very soon if Stephen and his colleagues don’t like my way of thinking.

BASS: I’d support that decision wholeheartedly. Mr. Coal, you better not suffocate Mr. Treeman with your propaganda any longer. Any last words, either of you?

COAL: Apologies for causing this tumult today—after all, Anti has created the more forceful and logical argument here. I guess I’ll have to evaluate the safety implications of my proposals more thoroughly from now on.

TREEMAN: That’s right, Stephen. On another note, I’d like to end with a rhetorical question.

BASS: Go ahead.

TREEMAN: In this day and age, who really has the time to question the traditions and social patterns on which society has thrived for a long time?