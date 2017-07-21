A fascinating portrait of Papa Hemingway

By the time his first novel was published, Ernest Hemingway was already famous as a journalist, WWI hero and emerging literary star of Paris Cafe Society. His gregarious lifestyle, not to mention the people in his orbit, the raw material for his famous stories and books, from The Sun Also Rises, For Whom the Bell Tolls to the Nobel Prize winning The Old Man and The Sea. To his international audience, he was the embodiment of the heroic and immensely gifted American writer, but privately, his life was a torrent of messy relationships and often unbridled periods of capricious and even self-destructive behavior. His problems took a back seat to his mythic, machismo persona, images that he we perpetuated throughout his life.

Mary V. Dearborn debriefs on Hemingway legends in her engrossing, bulky new biography Ernest Hemingway | A Biography and delivers an altogether illuminating and vibrant, portrait of Ernest- the good bad and ugly.

His father, Ed Hemingway a family physician and his mother a much sought after piano teacher, then a successful landscape artist. She had unconventional methods of raising her family. For instance she dressed Ernest and his sister Marcellina in the same outfits and at times kept their hairstyles identical. At least outwardly, there was gender fluidity long after her was a toddler. Ernest and his sister were inseparable, but eventually grew apart and their relationship later completely broke down, leading their eventual bitter estrangement for most of their lives.

Hemingway started to make a name for himself as a journalist on his high school newspaper school and forgoing college, he landed cub reporter jobs at the Kansas City Star and the Chicago Sentinel. When America enter WWI, he wanted to enlist, but bad eyesight made him ineligible for military service, but he bravely trained as a Red Cross ambulance driver in Italy during WWI and purportedly was injured while carrying a wounded soldier to safety. He was laid up in an Italian hospital recuperating from his first head wound, where fell in love with Agnes von Kurowsky (who rebuffed him) but who he later immortalized in “A Farewell To Arms.”

Dearborn is particularly illuminating about Hemingway’s relationships with his parents, siblings and his own children, and mostly about his four marriages. She doesn’t back away from intimate details, his hair fetish for instance, but admirably, neutralizes or debunks a lot of gossip. Her portraits of Hadley Richardson, his first wife, Paris Vogue writer Pauline Pfeiffer, journalists Martha Gellhorn and Mary Welsh are chronicles of high romance intimate revelation and adventurous partnerships and each a story of lost love. . Without doubt Hemingway seemingly sabotaging them or was so self absorbed that he didn’t realize the impact on his wives and children. He could show regret and devotion, and much generosity, at any given time he could be an absent husband. Hemingway was close in many ways to his sons, helping them whenever he could, but they also were dysfunctional relationships.

Hemingway was eventually resentful of close friends and colleagues who helped his career at pivotal points. Sherwood Anderson, Ezra Pound, John Dos Passos, Archibald MacLeish, and of course most notably Scott Fitzgerald, who not only looked out for his interests with Scribner & Sons, but saved Hemingway from sabotaging his chances getting ‘A Farewell To Arms’ published. Fitzgerald told him the opening chapter poorly written and that he must rethink and rewrite it. When rumors started to circulate that the two writers were homosexual, Hemingway methodically started to distance himself from Scott.

In the early years of his first marriage, Ernest and Hadley became close enough friends to Gertrude Stein and her lover Alice B. Toklas, that they were godmother to their son Jack. Later, Hemingway trashed Stein both in private and public. There were always rumors about Hemingway’s homosexuality, and in Dearborn convincingly debunks them, even as she makes a strong case that as a young man, in at least at least two instances it was possibly true that he was essentially gay for pay to facilitate some adventures in Europe.

Hemingway was indeed full of dualities, contradictions and willfulness. He sometimes was his worse enemy at the mercy of his massive ego and all but clinical diagnosed manic episodes.

Dearborn makes the case that his erratic nature was tied to many serious head wounds he suffered- his first in Italy during the WWI, many through bar brawls and boxing matches he participated, and a perhaps most injurious, a car crash he was in during WWII in France which was under treated and exacerbated by his alcoholism.

For students of literature, the author deftly focuses on the creative circumstances of all of his famous works, and is particularly illuminating about his less successful, but no less interesting titles including his bullfighting treatise Death in The Afternoon and his later failed opus The Garden of Eden and his posthumously published, fabulist memoir A Moveable Feast.

As for Hemingway’s gregarious lifestyle, Dearborn takes us along for all of Ernest’s adventures and misadventures- fighting on his own steam in Europe during both World Wars and his own private wars at home. Hunting big game in Africa with his entourage or hiding out from everyone in the American west. Arming his boat the Pilar. with bombs to troll German U-boats in the Gulf of Mexico or jumping in the nationalist fight against Franco in Spain, a country he returned to lovingly for the bullfights and culture. Or camping out in Key West and Havana, where he retreated to write, boozed with the locals and escape as Papa Hemingway.