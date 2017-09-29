A Female CTO's Best Advice For Women In Tech

What is some good advice for young women considering a career in tech? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Neha Narkhede, Co-founder and CTO at Confluent, on Quora:

Something that stuck with me is the advice my father gave me a long time ago: don’t let the naysayers distract you. Work hard, be persistent and let your work speak for itself. I’ve really taken that to heart in my career and still believe in those values to this day.

For women considering a career in tech, I encourage you to acknowledge that, at times, the journey will be harder than it would’ve been for a man. Buckle up, power through and try not to give up. You might come across organizations that are not a culture fit or are hurting your productivity. So fail fast. Find the team and an environment that allows you to do your best work. Last but not least, I’ve found that being comfortable with the feeling of discomfort comes pretty handy – the best results come from the hardest and most challenging times.