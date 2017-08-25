A Fitting Epitaph: Guitarist John Abercrombie's "Up and Coming"

John Abercrombie (1944-2017) ( photo credit unknown)

In now listening guitarist John Abercrombie’s latest album Up and Coming, an album he recorded in April/May of 2016 and which was released in January of this year, there is a poignancy in knowing this is his last recording and that we will never hear from this imaginative guitarist again. John Abercrombie died in a hospital in NY State after a long illness, surrounded by his family, on August 23, 2017. He was seventy-two.

In a brief not quite 47 minutes, Up and Coming is a snapshot in time of the depth, breadth and musical maturity of Abercrombie, whose ever-evolving approach to his instrument developed into his unmistakable signature sound. There is no more fitting epitaph to John than his own music.

The guitarist was once quoted as saying " Bands for me seem to have about three CDS in them. It just works out that way, and then it feels like it's time to shift." While his sentiments on the successful longevity of groups may have been fatalistic, his belief in long term musical partnerships was unshaken, often playing with musicians he grew up with in the “loft days” in New York City of the early seventies.

In his latest quartet he has returned to playing with the pianist Marc Copland, a cohort from the early seventies. The group also includes bassist Drew Gress and drummer Joey Baron, who both played with Abercrombie on his last three albums.

The album contains five Abercrombie originals, two by the pianist Copland and the Miles Davis classic Nardis, which the guitarist often played but never previously recorded.

The opener “Joy” is a brilliant example of the guitarist’s warm, fluid tone; a tone enhanced by his shunning the plectrum in favor of using his thumb to produce a rounder, warmer sound. It is almost as if in using this technique Abercrombie was returning to the roots of one of his influences, the great Wes Montgomery. Like Montgomery, Abercrombie knows the value of space and his notes linger in the silence he creates between them like snowflakes that slowly melt away when hitting a warm surface. Copland is his perfect counterpart finding just the right notes to compliment Abercrombie’s probing guitar lines and doing so in an equally subtle way. Gress and Baron are sublimely supportive.

On “Flipside” we find a more rhythmically swinging composition with a catchy melody that allows the group some elasticity. Gress’ pulsating bass lines and Baron’s delicate cymbal-led time is what drives this under Abercrombie’s liquid lines. Copland offers his own brief but tasty solo, before the two repeat the melody line in unison to a tight close.

“Sunday School” starts off with a pedal point piano part at the opening which morphs into a rubato waltz of delicate beauty. Abercrombie’s guitar solo weaves itself through this tapestry of sound like a bright silken thread with a vibrancy of color. Copland’s ears are always alert, looking for the right space, probing for the right moment in which to insert his marvelously intuitive accompaniment. Gress, a ubiquitous force on the double bass, provides a short but penetrating solo. Copland’s piano has a celestial quality to it; it simply floats over the music like a billowy vapor.

On Copland’s “Tears” the dirge-like opening leads to Abercrombie playing the melody lines slightly behind Copland’s leading piano. When Abercrombie takes the first solo he pushes and pulls at the changes with a deft sensitivity. Gress offers his own deep-toned exploration as Baron creates shimmering cascades of ice-like crystals with his cymbal work. Copland’s piano takes on a series of elegant ascending and descending lines that seem to act independently, intersecting with each other, like two partners passing across a dance floor only to come together in harmonic elegance.

“Silver Circle” is another Copland composition that finds Gress’ buoyant bass taking the lead at the intro. Abercrombie seems to prefer being ever so slightly behind the music; a chance to better listen intently to what is coming from his bandmates and respond. Gress and Abercrombie seem especially in tune on this one with the two stringed instruments playfully parrying like two shadow-boxers. John’s guitar lines are more free flowing, erupting and angular, less introspective, and he employs an edge to his sound with some slight electronic distortion toward the end of his solo. Copland’s piano solo is crystalline, a measure of poised elegance. Gress and Baron create a roiling undercurrent that propels the piece and allows the guitarist to get into a short groove before Baron ends it with a decaying beat on his traps.

Miles Davis “Nardis” is a classic vehicle for improvisation and perhaps the best example of this group’s dynamic interaction. The song starts off with the sole voice of the guitarist playing the familiar melody only to be joined in by Baron’s cymbal-led time and then Gress’s counterpoint bass. Copland joins the conversation as Abercrombie leads the way, forging a path into the unknown with his exploratory lines that balance along the melody line like a high-wire artist on a tightrope- always threatening to take you to the edge but tantalizingly never falling off.

Despite an impressive body of work that spans over forty years as both a leader and a sideman, Abercrombie was always a humble, self-deprecating man with a wry wit who did little to promote himself. His peers would tell you that he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as fellow, more widely praised guitar giants, like John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny, John Scofield and Bill Frisell.