A Flavor Sensation is Coming to Coral Gables | Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Opens August 15th

You know that feeling when an artfully balanced and savory spice profile — like sriracha and tomato – marries the perfect absorbance of its goodness? Or a fresh chickpea hummus and a flavor-accepting bed of lentils? There’s that hint of sweat from the heat, the kind doesn't drip but just tingles tenuously at the surface. And before you’ve finished sopping up every drop, you’ve already mentally scheduled the next time you will tango with this seductive alchemy of taste. Well, that’s what Rice Mediterranean Kitchen serves up in a masterfully executed nutshell. Lucky for us Miamians, its flagship location opens in the iconic Coral Gables neighborhood on Tuesday, August 15th.

stacy moya

As the build-your-bowl concept expands its grip on South Florida, Rice is set to become the true standard-bearer of interchangeable flavor-pairings as opposed to a bandwagon-jumper that threw it together and hoped for the best (of which there are a few). Forget the days of just picking your protein and limited selection of questionably stale veggies. Executive chef Ali Shabani spent years in his South Miami test kitchen developing this menu, first mining his catalogue of family recipes, then modernizing them in collaboration with patrons of Rice House of Kabob. Perhaps you’ve heard of the kabob chain of eateries run by the Shabani brothers. With six locations in Miami, Rice House is known as a wholesome Mediterranean mainstay, with a loyal, borderline cult following that would liken its savory sumac to a helping of liquid gold. In a nod to that loyalty, the new Rice Kitchen concept brings the sumac that Rice customers already know and love. But it also adds an inventive twist: Greek yogurt sumac sauce, emblematic of the listening and iterating that chef Ali and his brothers have done over the years.

stacy moya

Bowls are comprised of bases, dips, proteins and toppings. And if forks are not your preferred consumption vehicle, pita rolls provide another option. Standout bases include beluga black lentils and artisan super greens. Deluged with dips like sriracha tomato hummus, honey nut feta, charred carrot tahini, or smokey eggplant harissa, it’s hard to choose a favorite. And yet it’s seemingly impossible to make a mistake, with intentionally interchangeable flavors developed with careful iterative precision. You can keep it vegan with a hearty, rustic-style falafel or roasted seasonal veggies. Or go fully carnivorous, topping your bowl with the braised lamb or beef, meatballs, slow-cooked or harissa roasted chicken. Accessorize with craft soda, or wash it all down with an offering from a respectable stable of beer and wine.

Rice mediterranean kitchen

rice mediterranean kitchen

stacy moya

stacy moya

Pro-tip: treat yourself to the saffron rosewater ice cream with pistachios.

stacy moya

“We can’t wait to bring the flavor back to Giralda Ave,” said Jafar Shabani, Rice co-owner and designer of the new Coral Gables location. “The community that has supported the Gables during this construction period deserves it. We can’t think of a better way to thank our neighbors for their support over the years than to start this new chapter together with them.”

Chef Ali likens the new Rice Kitchen to “a harvest of generations.”

“My parents taught us that the keys to a good life are honesty, hard work and healthy food,” chef Ali said. “They are our biggest supporters, along with my nieces and nephews. Everything we do is about honoring the values of our parents by building a foundation for the future. That’s almost literally what the Giralda Avenue project is about. It’s why we’re there. We believe in this community, and its support of independent businesses.”

After spending hours sampling the menu at the Rice Mediterranean Kitchen last month, it’s clear that the Shabani brothers are determined to set a new standard for the build-your-bowl concept – in Miami and beyond.