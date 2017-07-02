A Forgiving Look Back

As happens when one gets older, experiences from the distant past can seem so very close at hand. They return as though they had happened only just this morning. They come back with a sort of fervent intensity and an acute brilliance of focus.

I look back at these musings from the former president and I am saddened and bitterly nostalgic. By the time Nixon went on the record with these reflections, I didn’t want to hear another word he said. Like so many others, I understood that the public man was shockingly different than the private man and nothing he said could make me forgive the terrible hypocrisy which had been revealed. I just wanted him to go away, never to be heard from again.

So, to be musing, after all this time, on a disgraced president who disgusted and infuriated me is unexpected. However, never have those long-ago years seemed so close and never has that tarnished presidency seemed so relevant.

Yes, Richard Nixon was a tragically flawed character and, in the end, it was those terrible flaws in his nature which kept him from achieving the greatness he so desperately yearned for.

As we are all painfully learning, character matters in a president. Listening to these recordings today, I realize how different my reaction to Nixon is now than it was back then. As terrible as his deeds were, I can see in this man an all-too-human dilemma — for he seems always to express the desire to be better and greater than he was fundamentally capable of being. He could not move beyond himself but, publicly, at least he tried.

Somewhere deep within, Nixon understood that he could never live up to the expectations others had of him and which he had of himself. That crucial inability to be the man he should have been led to his peevishness, his anger, his seething resentments....and his downfall.

For all his tragic flaws, this was a man who, at the very least, aspired to something nobler. This was a man whose limitations tormented him but, at least he had decency and self-awareness enough to try to keep those fatal limitations a secret.

This was a man who could not face who he was; this was a man who envied, a man who coveted, a man who could not reach the stars. That was the secret shame he nursed and held close to his burning heart.

The stars may have been out of Nixon’s grasp, yet he never knowingly, publicly, deliberately, and maliciously dragged the rest of us down with him into the mud.

He never intended for his torments to become our torments. He never flaunted his shortcomings. He never flagrantly waved his pettiness in our faces. He never gleefully, defiantly, recklessly flung his searing grievances and considerable defects at us and then laughingly dared us to object.

In the end, yes, his secrets were revealed, but, at least he had the decency to try to keep those secrets secret.

You caused so much harm, Mr. Nixon, and you dragged us all through years of unnecessary pain, but you did it because, fundamentally, you knew you shouldn’t have done what you did and you shouldn’t have been who you were.

After all these years, I find some redeeming merit — and some surprising and reluctant forgiveness — in that simple understanding.

Rest in peace, sir.