A Gathering Crisis

(This Blog was inspired by the news events which occurred in Hollywood,FL a Nursing home tragedy there, and by the thoughts of Leon Kassman, founder of Condax Medical Products. He is a New York entrepreneur specializing in Health related Devices)

Most of us, as infants in the crib, found loving faces appear whenever we cried-out. After-all, these were the cherished vulnerable days when we could hardly do anything but cry and, yes, mess our diapers.

Recently, a symbolic group in Florida, aged 71-99, reflective of all ‘elderly’, whose physical condition combined with ill-fortune consigned them to be ‘warehoused’ in an old-age home, particularly during their own and nature’s darkening days. They reminded us, “But for the Grace of God there go I”, possibly one day.

In what must have horrifically sounded like pitiful cries for attention, were either unheard or, worse, disregarded and became, the begging for a ‘breath-of-fresh-air’; and, simultaneously, an indelible stain on our national conscience.

No longer able to tolerate the asphyxiating heat, the lack even of a sip-of-water, and their own offal smell, these vulnerable souls suffered egregiously. In this rich, if-nothing-else country, the ultimate prejudice they experienced - the absence of fresh air – became their stifling tomb and, thus, they simply died.

And while outrage remains, that still-sentient and intelligent humans perished, seemingly disregarded by those paid for their care, the focus became ‘wrong-doing’, instead of ‘wrong-policy’ - simply because that is “our American Way”. We are so quick to blame and rush to judgement.

We see this daily both about the actions of ANTIFA and the actions of ‘over-policing’, particularly in the use of deadly force. We seem almost to prefer to jump to conclusions rather than immersing ourselves in the work of ‘finding-out’ WHY?

What happened, exacerbated by IRMA, with similar but not quite as bad incidences resulting from HARVEY, happens daily without such impetus; and is likely to happen more frequently as our population ages.

This nursing home incident in Hollywood, FL is unequivocally connected to the general health-care crisis, which regrettably our Total Congress could not resolve. We believe that few want to explain to us carefully, that this health-care crisis is connected to the larger Social Security Crisis, which hangs like the Sword of Damocles over all Americans no less ominously than a Guillotine’s Blade.

We shelve old people. We dismiss them. They had their chance…. now it’s our time. Of course, many ‘elders’ live with their children…. or have accumulated enough for ‘a-live-in’ or, if not, a room in a community of apartments around a central core of ‘care-providers’ with further access to medical care on an ‘as needed’ or ‘emergency’ basis.

This whole collection of what we loosely term ‘service-providers’ has been the remnants of an ‘at-best’ cobbled together and not well analyzed or studied, even by the National Institutes of Aging’s most intensified perspective. Where are the publicized series of “Public-Panels” where elders are asked to comment on their lot-in-life…. on their wishes…. on how they feel about their ‘existence’?

It takes us no time to face the reality that old-people, on their own, don’t have either the votes nor the money to make their plight our “plight. Their voices have not only softened with their age, but, the very energy it takes to stand-up for themselves is simply no longer in their quiver. In a word, they truly are tired. As many of us will soon be.

What is most amazing, and essentially fundamental is that this extended and interactional series of situations was clearly and undeniably foreseeable by our Founders, who, indeed, openly and prominently declared and set the course for the United States of America …. for all those who were or would ever become citizens. Their most powerful and forward lasting Declaration was:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”

This is not the time to be pre-occuppied only on the word ‘equality’. Undeniably, this issue of equality will remain, properly, as a continuing motivator for investigating what is and what is not ‘Truths’ among and between people. We believe, however, that this is the time to concentrate on the actually enumerated ‘unalienable’ Rights.

And, particularly, knowing and respecting the word-precision of Jefferson and the fact that, following the prioritization-principle executed by God in the Ten Commandments, our Founders proclaimed that of all the RIGHTS endowed, ‘LIFE’ was Prime.

Life remains prime. Without it, from conception inception, to death, little else matters. And, there are no qualifiers. There is nothing about ‘if you can afford it’. There is no notion of insurance coverage, and no indication that age or money might provide ‘special circumstances’. There is only and merely ‘life’, itself, undeniably and everlastingly.

So, the Florida 8 died because Life itself was disrespected. And, their story will, in similar and different ways, be repeated in increasingly greater numbers until Americans, whether elected or not, finally require that LIFE must be respected Those most vulnerable, at either end of the age spectrum, are as entitled to LIFE…. regardless of the cost or political persuasion, as they are equally entitled to breathe fresh air. Life-Care, as Health-Care …. are ours….AS OF RIGHT.

.