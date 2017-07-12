“A Ghost Story” is an inventive film that can’t be distilled down to any one scene, even if an unbroken, five-minute shot of Rooney Mara binge-eating a pie has become its chief conversation piece. You’ll have to see the whole thing to experience that bit of movie magic, but HuffPost can offer the second-best moment from “A Ghost Story” in the exclusive clip above.

First, a little background: When a Texas musician (Casey Affleck) dies in a car accident, he returns to haunt the home he shared with his wife (Mara), wearing what might otherwise be a Halloween costume. Left to dwell in a sort of limbo, the ghost soon discovers another specter in the adjacent house. A friend! Watch the scene to see their salutations.