ENTERTAINMENT
07/12/2017 10:00 am ET

See Two Spirits Wave Hello In The Funniest Scene From 'A Ghost Story'

David Lowery's acclaimed film is now in theaters.

By Matthew Jacobs

A Ghost Story” is an inventive film that can’t be distilled down to any one scene, even if an unbroken, five-minute shot of Rooney Mara binge-eating a pie has become its chief conversation piece. You’ll have to see the whole thing to experience that bit of movie magic, but HuffPost can offer the second-best moment from “A Ghost Story” in the exclusive clip above. 

First, a little background: When a Texas musician (Casey Affleck) dies in a car accident, he returns to haunt the home he shared with his wife (Mara), wearing what might otherwise be a Halloween costume. Left to dwell in a sort of limbo, the ghost soon discovers another specter in the adjacent house. A friend! Watch the scene to see their salutations. 

One of the year’s best, David Lowery’s moving film is now playing in limited release. It expands to additional cities throughout July. 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

The Best Movies Of 2017 So Far
Suggest a correction
Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Movies Rooney Mara Ghost Story
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
See Two Spirits Wave Hello In The Funniest Scene From 'A Ghost Story'

CONVERSATIONS