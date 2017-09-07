A Girl’s Road Trip Around Orange County

Megan Snedden

Growing up in Southern California, the busy roads were always something I wanted to escape from. Recently though, when I began planning a girl’s weekend in Orange County for my mom’s birthday, I remembered that aphorism, that sometimes the journey is the destination. It also doesn’t hurt when you take to the road behind the wheel of a car you actually want to be seen driving. For this adventure, I swapped out my well-loved hatchback for a bright red Buick Cascada. Yes, Buick makes convertibles, I was surprised as well, read about it here.

As a local, it’s important to break routine and explore where you live in a new way: take a luxurious car for a joy ride; venture to new places to experience them through a visitor’s eyes. So, from inland Mission Viejo to coastal towns like Laguna Beach, cruising the region’s expansive highways (with the top down of course) we found endless opportunities to feel the wind in our hair and take in scenic views of the water between stopping to enjoy the local sites.

If you’re driving through Orange County, here’s a few suggestions to enjoy your road trip through equal parts relaxation and adventure.

Rejuvenate at Burke Williams Day Spa

Step off the street and enter a chic goddess pad with amenities designed to pamper and relax your soul. Beyond plush robes, hot tea and iced lemonade, the day spa has two saunas, a jacuzzi, and a stylish lounge space filled with your favorite magazines, making any day of the week feel like a lazy Sunday. It’s the perfect place to spend time with gal pals between treatments like detoxing massages, facials, and mani-pedis. The blissful Burke Williams signature massage incorporates essential oils and therapeutic heat packs to relax muscles and sooth the skin.

27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #211, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Hike Trabuco and Borrego Canyons

After a morning relaxing, hit the trail. Orange county isn’t just about the beach, there are plenty of places to trek as well. Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park boasts 17 miles of trails for all levels that will take you through the region’s stunning canyons. The most popular trek, Red Rock Canyon, is a moderate 4.2 mile roundtrip jaunt amid scenic sandstone formations reminiscent of Utah. Sure, it’s no Zion, but the desert-like scenery is a great excuse to get out in the elements. For those who want to up their adventure game, horseback riding and mountain biking are also popular options for exploring the area. Another popular trek is Holy Jim Falls, which leads to a waterfall, depending on water levels in the river during the time of year you go hiking.

Megan Snedden

Brunch at the Rooftop Lounge at La Casa del Camino Hotel

The best place to take in the California coastline, other than on the beach itself, is the Rooftop Lounge at La Casa del Camino Hotel. Overlooking the shores of Laguna Beach, the laid-back atmosphere attracts an unpretentious beach crowd that is actually there to enjoy the view of the ocean sans the “see and be seen” mentality you’d expect at chic lounge spaces around the OC.

The Rooftop serves brunch from 10:30a.m. to 2:30p.m with dishes like lobster avocado toast and chorizo breakfast burritos. Also, don’t miss happy hour 3p.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday.

1289 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Catch Live Music at Cook’s Corner

With Trabuco Canyon as its backdrop, Cook’s Corner welcomes bikers — and convertible aficionados— to kick up their heels to live music between peeling peanuts and throwing the shells on the floor. You don’t have to drive a Harley to get served at this old fashioned roadhouse, but you might want to wear a leather jacket or bandana just to fit in among the crowd. If you’re not in the mood for a burger or buffalo wings, in typical Cali style the menu also has a “south of the border” section with tacos, burritos, and enchiladas.

A rotation of local bands keeps this spot’s monthly entertainment schedule booked Friday through Sunday, with music starting at 12pm on the weekends.

19152 E Santiago Canyon Rd, Trabuco Canyon, CA 92679

Megan Snedden

Cruise Pacific Coast Highway

In Orange County, Pacific Coast Highway extends from Dana Point, through Huntington Beach, and cuts inland at Seal Beach close to two hours north. Driving the highway, it’s tempting to pull off the road and retreat to the sand for the day, but cruising the coastline is a must, if only to see which beach community you’d like to one day buy a retirement home in. On some portions of the mostly oceanfront road, stop lights are few and far between, so it was the ideal place to rev the Cascada’s turbocharged engine and steer the winding roads.

If you plan to drive PCH from south to north, follow the 5 Freeway through San Juan Capistrano. From there, Highway 1 veers off as you approach the coast at Capistrano Beach. To journey south, pick up PCH off the 405 freeway in Long Beach.

Either direction you take, after scoping out the beaches return to your favorite lookout to watch the sun go down.