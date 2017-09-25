A Go-Getter Girl’s PromGirl Homecoming Wish

“Coming home is special. Home is our heart. Home is our love. Home is comfort.”

Millions of high schools celebrate home this time of year with their beautiful homecoming dances. I remember my first homecoming dance, and more than anything, the dance was an opportunity for me to go home to my school, friends, community, and ultimately feel empowered as a young growing teenage girl figuring out the woman I envisioned.

Fashion plays an incredibly important role in how empowered we feel as go-getter girls gradually stepping into adulthood. To be honest with you, I never paid much attention to fashion as a 15-year old girl at my first homecoming dance, but in retrospect, I am confident that a dress that made me feel more beautiful, confident, strong, fierce, and edgy would have contributed to an empowering dance experience. Fashion plays a very integral component in ensuring that we connect emotionally with our experiences.

PromGirl This burgundy beaded lace bodice with a sheer waist dress is wonderful on any body type.

A brand that focuses exclusively on female empowerment, PromGirl has hundreds of styles of dresses, cocktail, party, petite to plus, so someone like me could have found my ideal homecoming dress to empower me on my special day. Of course, I understand that fashion empowerment is wonderful, but not on an outrageous budget, and that is where I too wish I would have gone with a brand like PromGirl for my own homecoming experience. With a very large selection of dresses under $100, there are luxurious dresses which are incredibly affordable, not to mention, empowering heels for the evening as well. Such a fabulous look would have most definitely elevated both my inner as well as outer confidence during my homecoming experience a decade ago.

PromGirl A sequin bodice with a high neck line and gorgeous sequins, this dress features an A-line skirt and accentuates the shoulders. Chic, classy, confident, strong, and empowered go-getter girls!

“But, is spending $100 on homecoming dresses worth it in the long run?” Here’s the truth, and this is coming from someone who absolutely was not a fashion aficionada in the past. Stunning fashions with the right style, cut, colors have a transformational effect on the confidence levels of a teenage girl, who is learning about who she is as an individual and ultimately, the kind of woman she wants to become one day in the future.

PromGirl This dress has back cut-outs, vibrant, and unique pops of color to show your individuality.

PromGirl This beautiful blush two-piece trendy dress has long sleeves with detailed feminine lace.