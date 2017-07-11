A Good Mattress Means A Good Sleep & A Good Health

You might not know that one third of our life is spent in sleeping. Yes, that is quite a lot. Sleeping 1-3rd!!!!!! That is too much. However, did we ever pay attention to our health or body while we are sleeping? Well, most of us do not consider “Right Sleeping” important and right sleeping means the right mattress and right posture. Dr. Neil Kline, the spokesperson for the American Sleep Association states that “A mattress is so important since it’s the one thing that is closer to us than anything else when we are sleeping, during that one-third of our lifetime.”

Let us see how Mattress are so important

A wrong mattress negatively affects our sleep which means poor sleep and major health issues. Waking up with shoulder, neck or back pain or getting up tired even after 8 hours of sleep indicates bad mattress.

A good mattress helps in keeping your spine in align while you are on your bed which aids in reducing joint and muscle pain. Your mattress also regulates your body temperature while you are sleeping. Yes, this is a lot of work that a good mattress does while we give rest to our body.

To help in getting the right mattress, we bring you some of the best mattress reviews and options which you may consider while buying this time. Here we go-

Amerisleep AS2 also known as Revere

The first mattress option that tops our list is Amerisleep AS2 which has bundle of positive reviews and is rating high in many third party websites too.

This mattress is made with plant based memory foam which is derived from soybean oil. A complete eco-friendly option. Durability and heat or odour has never been an issue with this mattress. In all, a good buy for a good health.

Loom & Leaf

The next closest contender in the best mattress category is Loom & Leaf. It is manufactured by the well-known company, SAATVA. The mattress made by this company is known for the reliability and high standards. It is made of organic plant-based materials which makes it a great choice for the environment and the sleeper both.

Bear Mattress

A great mattress option for its innovative technology and fair price. This mattress is becoming a favourite amid athletes and all active people as its technology works wonder in healing and also enhance the recovery speed of body. A superb combo of peaceful sleep and body recovery.

Tempurpedic Cloud Supreme Breeze

The next best mattress in our list is Tempurpedic Cloud Supreme Breeze. Cloud Supreme uses high as well as the medium density memory foams. Durabity has never been an issue with the brand and a great choice for heavier people.