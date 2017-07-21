A Greek Welcome At The Hamptons!

The spectacular church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, in Southampton

The Greeks of America truly know how to make their summer totally Greek by organizing festivals around their communities and inviting, not only the members of their congregation, but all the inhabitants of the region whom they call on to participate in an feast of taste and tradition.

One iconic example is the Festival of the Community of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, in Southampton, Long Island, that, in the middle of July, brings together thousands of people from New York and Long Island.

This year, during the course of the weekend, the festival managed to attract more than five thousand visitors to the courtyard of the church, who ate, celebrated and shared a Greek entertainment experience in all its forms.

Greek music played by an exceptional orchestra and delicious, traditional Greek food, from souvlaki to lamb on the spit, transformed the churchyard into a mega celebration or “panigiri.”

There were activities for children and umpteen kiosks offering souvenirs and various summer products, all well-presented under shiny white awnings as a possibility of rain was in the forecast for Western Long Island.

Rev. Fr. Alex Karloutsos, the founder of the church, and Fr. Constantine Lazarakis, the acting priest, welcomed the crowd with warmth. Among the attendees were New York State Assemblywoman and Republican candidate for Mayor of New York, Nicole Malliotakis, as well as Suffolk County Executive, Steve Bellone.

The heart and soul of the organization, Fr. Constantine Lazarakis, the priest of the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, is not solely occupied by his priestly duties but also organizes a series of events around the community that attract the interest of the residents and visitors to the Hamptons.

Fr. Constantine was the heart of the festival

Referring specifically to this year's festival, Fr. Lazarakis noted:

“This year’s festival was a great success! Even with poor weather on Thursday and Friday, the turnout for the weekend exceeded everyone's expectations. The food was delicious, the traditional music invigorating, our Hamptons’ Hellenic dancers a big hit. And the weather on Saturday and Sunday was perfect. Public officials and numerous personalities were in attendance. By all counts, we were very pleased with the tremendous turnout thanks to God’s blessing and the hard work of many dedicated volunteers.”

But what really does the festival offer to the Greek community and the wider region? Fr. Constantine stresses:

“For the Church community, the festival deepens our identity as Greeks and as Orthodox Christians. The common task brings about cohesion and creates and deepens bonds of friendship. It cultivates a sense of belonging in the church and responsibility for the welfare of the community. It also allows us to welcome our friends and neighbors. It allows the broader community to experience the best we have to offer: our hospitality, our sense of service, our faith, our culinary, musical, and folk art traditions. It really makes our community a centerpiece in the cultural and social life of the East End. It allows us to create bonds with the broader Hamptons Community. People look forward to our festival all year."

How can the Greek identity and Orthodoxy be combined? Fr. Constantine enthusiastically declares:

“Orthodoxy and Hellenism have become so closely bonded, that they really are always together...even when we don't realize it. Christian theology has, from the earliest Church, been expressed through a Hellenic vocabulary. Even when people who do not identify as Greeks participate in Orthodoxy, they are participating in the best and most universal aspects of Hellenism. And Hellenism is transformed and made whole by Orthodox Christianity. To my thinking, the question is not how the two can be combined, but how could they ever be separated? Hellenism, as we know it, is, at its core, Christian, and Christianity is best defined and practiced through Hellenism (in its broadest and most elevated sense).”

Music, dance, Greece’s image and aspects of Greek Orthodoxy is combined in the Greek Hamptons Community, which year after year finds a way to reinforce its traditional values.

This year, among the many distinguished guests of the Greek Festival in the Hamptons was the Greek-American tycoon, John Catsimatidis, with his family, the publisher of the National Herald, Antonis Diamataris, renowned Greek chef, Maria Lois, as well as other distinguished residents of the Hamptons area.