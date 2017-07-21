A Guide On Handling Truck Accidents – When And Why You Should Seek Help Of An Attorney?

A commercial truck accident can certainly be more catastrophic as compared to an accident between two vehicles being used for personal reasons.
Did you know that an average full-loaded commercial truck can weigh 25 times as a typical car? TheTruckersReport.com
Due to the staggering difference in weight and the basic physics laws, majority of the big truck accidents with other cars lead to severe or mostly fatal cases.
I realized this, when one of my neighbor met such an unfortunate incident. He was hospitalized for over a month with staggering hospital bills that were due towards him. But this is not realized by most of us that if you’re someone who has been injured in the truck accident, irrespective of whether you were driving the truck or you were some bicyclist or even a pedestrian, you’re entitled to obtain some kind of compensation for the injuries that were caused.
This made me believe that everyone of us should know how we can recoup compensation for such injuries. Actually, in such cases you need to seek help from lawhelp.org or a truck accident attorney can also help you to seek legal advice. As most of us are not aware of the steps that one should take to seek legal assistance, I thought of jotting few initial steps that could help someone to know what the next step should be. Here are my thoughts,
What to do immediately after a truck accident?
After being involved in a truck accident, the next actions can be crucial. The steps that you take within the next few minutes or days will have a dramatic impact on the total outcome of the accident claim and can also have serious consequences. Here are few steps to take soon after a truck accident.
- Address the injuries: The foremost thing is to figure out whether or not anyone got injured. In case people got injured, they would need medical attention and hence you should call 9-1-1 as soon as possible. Don’t move them unless you’re a trained responder.
- Move towards safety: The next step is to look for some safety place but that doesn’t mean that you will move the injured unless you’re trained.
- Contact the authorities: Once people are safe, you should get in touch with the authorities and on their arrival, give them a factual statement regarding the accident. Reveal everything that you know but don’t become emotional and interpretative as that can lead to problems.
- Get information: Get the contact details of every driver that is involved in the accident and try to know on insurance. Don’t forget to get information from driver of the truck on the trailer, the tractor and the cargo.
- Don’t talk to insurance company: The representatives may be surprisingly quick to reach out to you as their job is to get to you first. Their wish is to save money by not paying you the full amount which you are liable to get. Once you give an official statement, stop sharing information with others.
- Contact an attorney: In case you incurred injuries which lead to hefty medical bills and even lost wages for a certain period of time, make sure you speak to a trucking accident lawyer but make sure he is experienced.
