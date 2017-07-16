A Guide to Create Safest Workplace

When you look around your small business, you probably see a great deal more than just a business. You probably see a lot of early mornings and late nights, countless long hours and more hard work than you ever thought you could do. When you look around your small business, you see a labor of love- your passion, your innovation, your calling. When you look around your small business, you probably don't see safety hazards. But however small a potential safety risk may appear, one incident can quickly become a big problem. Whether an injury occurs in your workplace, or your business is inspected by OSHA, the costs can be overwhelming- especially for small, local firms. Increased insurance premiums, workers compensation claims, and sizable fines for OSHA violations can all add up to a major financial strain on your company. The question is- how do you create your safest workplace?

What is OSHA? The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is the US Government Agency in charge of workplace safety. OSHA is responsible for setting the standards for safety in the workplace, and is charged with conducting inspections to ensure compliance. OSHA's mission is to "assure safe and healthful working conditions for working men and women by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance". OSHA conducts workplace inspections, and when a policy violation is found, a citation is issued; depending on the severity of the violation, OSHA can also issue fines.

2 Primary OSHA Workplace Standards

Construction Standards; often referred to as the 1926, because it is US Code 1926. To read it, click here.

General Industry Standard; often referred to as the 1910, because it is US Code 1910. To read it, click here. The General Industry Standard (1910) is the one that effects most small businesses- outside of the construction industry- such as retail, warehouses, restaurants, agriculture, and more. In 2015, 70% of OSHA's most-identified violations were General Industry Standard violations common in small businesses.

Top 10 OSHA Violations 2015

These are the types of violations that may be cited and the penalties that may be proposed:

Other Than Serious Violation – A violation that has a direct relationship to job safety and health, but is not likely to cause death or serious physical harm. A proposed penalty of up to $12,471 for each violation is discretionary. A penalty for an other-than-serious violation may be adjusted downward by as much as 95 percent, depending on the employer’s good faith (demonstrated efforts to comply with the Act), history of previous violations, and size of business.

Serious Violation – A violation where there is substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result, and that the employer knew- or should have known- of the hazard. A mandatory penalty of up to $12,471 for each violation is proposed. A penalty for a serious violation may be adjusted downward, based on the employer’s good faith, history of previous violations, the gravity of the alleged violation, and size of business.

Willful Violation – A violation that the employer knowingly commits, or commits with plain indifference to the law. The employer either knows that what he or she is doing constitutes a violation, or is aware that a hazardous condition existed and made no reasonable effort to eliminate it. Penalties of up to $124,709 may be proposed for each willful violation, with a minimum penalty of $8,908 for each violation. A proposed penalty for a willful violation may be adjusted downward, depending on the size of the business and its history of previous violations. Usually, no credit is given for good faith. If an employer is convicted of a willful violation of a standard that has resulted in the death of an employee, the offense is punishable by a court-imposed fine or by imprisonment for up to six months, or both. A fine of up to $250,000 for an individual, or $500,000 for a corporation, may be imposed for a criminal conviction.

Repeat Violation – A violation of any standard, regulation, rule, or order where, upon re-inspection, a substantially similar violation can bring a fine of up to $124,709 for each such violation. To be the basis of a repeated citation, the original citation must be final; a citation under contest may not serve as the basis for a subsequent repeated citation.

Failure to Abate Prior Violation – Failure to abate a prior violation may bring a civil penalty of up to $12,471 for each day the violation continues beyond the prescribed abatement date.

Offering a defense of “I didn’t know” on an infraction that OSHA views as “common knowledge” can potentially move you from an Other-than-serious violation to a Serious violation, which can cost you an additional several thousand dollars per violation.

What sort of things might OSHA view as “common knowledge”?

Fire extinguishers – If you have an extinguisher in your business (as required by most local fire codes), you are expected to know the OSHA regulations pertaining to them.

Emergency exits – Local fire and building codes almost always require emergency exits, and as a direct result, OSHA expects you to know the relevant OSHA regulations pertaining to them.

First Aid Kits – Do you have band aids on site? What about a full ANSI standard first aid kit suitable for your workplace and potential hazards? If you have some an incomplete first aid kit, it can be seen as a willful violation.

Accident reporting – You are required by OSHA to maintain records of specific accidents. Some can be reported to Worker’s Compensation, but some may not even involve Worker’s Compensation; determining which accidents are reported to which agencies can get confusing to many people.

As a small business owner, you’re probably asking yourself what OSHA and regulations like these mean to your company in financial terms.

In 2015, OSHA conducted 12,434 inspections of small businesses (with fewer than 10 employees), and issued over 39,427 citations. The total fines issued for these citations came to $29,254,984.00. That means an average of 3 violations were cited per inspection, with each individual fine costing approximately $2,352.00.

According to Kevin Ian Schmidt Consulting: “A typical OSHA inspection can cost your business over $7,000.00.” If that sounds like a make-or-break expense for your company- as it does for many small firms- it's time to consider your options regarding OSHA compliance and workplace safety.