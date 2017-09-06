A Guide to San Francisco Beauty from the Coolest Girl in Town

San Francisco is not on the list of my favorite cities. I don’t love the steep streets and I don’t love the weather (coldest winter in summer and all that). However, I do love the people (some of my best friends live there and they know what’s up), and I do love that every time I visit, something lucky happens (like Alchimie Forever in Vogue). Most of all, I love the beauty scene, in particular when seen through the eyes of San Francisco native Emily Holt, owner of the best clothing boutique in San Francisco Hero Shop, (and former Vogue editor in case you needed confirmation that she has the highest standards). Here are her picks:

BEST HAIR

Barrow Salon

Michelle, the owner, for cut, and Eileen for color.

“Michelle worked for years at Bumble & Bumble in NYC so she understands the standards of NY-expat clients—plus she’s just rad—and Eileen has made me obsessed by my hair color. (She also didn’t laugh too hard when I brought in a photo of Penelope Cruz and said I wanted to look like that.) Nora Ephron was NOT kidding when she said, and I’m paraphrasing, that good hair is better than therapy.”

BLOWOUTS

Drybar

“For blowouts I go to Drybar, left over habit from NYC. Now that I’ve got what I like down to a science (little bit of kink but ends straight, no volume) it’s become more reliable. Friends also like Blow on Fillmore.”

BEST FACIAL

Kristina Holey

“Full disclosure: I’ve never actually been to her. Her studio is a block from my store. And I’m always holed up at work while she’s always holed up with clients, so we rarely see each other but we’re always sending each other good vibes from down the street. From what I’ve heard, she’s incredible (see also, her wait list is 6 months long). Sometimes her clients will stop in the store on their way to her and rave about what she does. If they stop by after they’ve seen her, they’re usually in this blissful daze, way too Zen-ed out to even think about clothes.”

BEST DENTIST

Dr. Laurence Brownstein in Sausalito

“He’ll talk your ear off about the benefit of using water picks instead of floss, but he’s gentle, quick and it’s a great excuse to head across the bay to an adorable fishing town.”

BEST BROW WAX

Benefit

“I go to Benefit on Fillmore. Having moved to SF, my beauty routine admittedly is not as well-maintained as it was in NYC.”

BEST MAKEUP/MAKEOVER

Michele Homles

“Michele Holmes is the only makeup artist I trust. I met her at the Goop pop-up, where she was working with the Streicher sisters from LA, and she did my makeup for a few important events. I always felt like myself, but amplified. She just opened her own studio in Mill Valley and I’m way overdue for a visit.”

WHO DO YOU GO TO FOR BEAUTY HOUSE CALLS?

“Michele! And I keep begging my friend at Glamsquad in NY to bring their service here. We need it!”

BEST FITNESS STUDIO

The Pad

“The Pad on Union Street for pilates. It’s a great studio, clean and well appointed, and their pilates classes (I take mat) aren’t too crowded. And the price is super reasonable.”

MOST SURPRISING BEAUTY FIND IN SF

Tatcha “Tatcha is a spectacular skincare line based right here in SF. They’re the only products I use. I love the indigo rice enzyme powder and I joke, kind of, that the eye masks changed my life. I get puffy eyes super easily; these things totally eradicate them. It’s a damn miracle. You can find the line at Sephora and Barneys around the country, and I get a sense of SF pride every time I buy it.”

ACUPUNCTURE

“My sister studies at the American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine here in SF and so I’ve been to their clinic a few times. It’s super affordable. I also like Moss Acupuncture on Sacramento St. for a more luxe experience. Jennifer, the owner, is really thoughtful and can get energies flowing in the right direction. For pain management acupuncture, I go to Dr. Xu in the Richmond. He is NO frills and very old-school but if anyone in my family ever has an injury or pain, he’s our first call.”

NAIL SALON

Luxe on Hayes St.

“They carry nail polishes by Jin Soon, which is my favorite nail salon in NYC, so I know they have great taste. They manage to make the polish last for weeks.”

ULTIMATE SAN FRANCISCO BEAUTY DAY

“Massage with Emily at International Orange on Fillmore to ease into the day and work out whatever knots accumulated the night before.

Acupuncture at Moss Studio to get all the energy flowing in the right direction.

Facial at Kristina Holey.

Cut and color at Barrow Salon.

Manicure/pedicure at Luxe on Hayes St. They stock the best nailpolishes.

Then up to Mill Valley to visit Michele Holmes for the finishing makeup touches.”

Sign me up… I need to book my next trip to San Francisco!