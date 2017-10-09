A guide to select the Best Washing Machines

These days, imagining a lifestyle without washing machine can be appalling; isn’t it? Rather than being considered as a luxurious commodity; washing machine has become the most crucial appliance of every household. Moreover, the dramatic advancements in technology have helped several manufacturers to design latest washing machines which present the precise combination of both machine and a dryer, making individual’s life easier and simpler.

Availability of Washing Machine

The demand for washing machine in the current era has been skyrocketing. In the current market, you can get various washing machine models including a front loader, top loader, semi-automatic, fully-automatic, stream machine, portable machine, and lots more. Depending on your requirements, budget, lifestyle, and schedule, you can opt for the suitable one. In simple terms, the market is full of various kinds of washing machines for customers to choose from and this makes the selection process a bit more challenging.

Difficulties of Washing Machine Selection

If you’re planning to bring a new washing machine to your home and searching for the best gadget for your home, it undoubtedly needs a myriad of research and considerations. Buying a washing machine is a completely personal decision, as no household has the similar laundry requirements. But while buying a washing machine, there are several factors which a consumer needs to mull over. Putting it simply, while opting for a new washing machine for your home, there is a lot more to consider than how well it cleans and dries.

How to Select Best Washing Machine?

While selecting the washing machines, it is vital to hit upon a machine which goes well with your requirements and schedule, when it comes to the size of your family, functionality, and your budget of course. After analyzing the machines from all top brands and market trend, we have here brought up the list of some crucial factors which you need to mull over while buying a best washing machine. It will not only save your time from doing groundwork but also helps you find the right one! Keeping these points in mind can help you find the suitable one for you!

Factors to Consider for Selecting the Best Washing Machines

1. Top Load vs. Front Load

Well while investing in a new washing machine, the first thing to consider is the Load Type of the machine, i.e., Top Load and Front Load. Top-loading washing machine usually features perpendicular tubs, while the front-loading machines have parallel barrels. In contrast to a top-load washing machine, which is reasonably priced and easier-to-use, the later type of machines is competent enough to provide better washing quality and additional options like heating the water for washing clothes. If you go with the trend; front-loading machines aren’t pretty common for the Indian households.

2. Semi-Automatic vs. Automatic

There are two kinds of washing machine available in the current market – Semi-Automatic and Automatic. Semi-automatic machines are the entry-level washing machines which feature two cartons - one for washing clothes and the other for drying them. On the other hand, automatic machines feature all-purpose tub which performs all the functions including cleaning and drying clothing. Automatic washing machines are energy-efficient and need to be programmed before every washing load. But Semi-automatic washing machines use less water than the automatic ones and also don’t need a stable water connection for washing clothes.

3. Determine the Capacity of Machine

Washing machines are categorized by their weight and capacity. By this, it doesn’t mean the mass of the machine itself, but the load of the garments it can clean. As washing machines are pretty expensive and are considered as a long-term investment, you need to pay strict attention to its size and capacity while buying. If you have a large family and requirements for cloth washing is bulk, you are advised to invest in a greater capable machine. However, if you wash your clothes rarely, it is advisable to invest in a machine with lesser size and capability.

4. Pay Attention to Machine’s Temperature Control

Temperature control is another crucial feature to mull over while buying a washing machine. Most of the washing machines these days are coming with the inbuilt heater which helps to adjust the water temperature. This can be highly useful for you during the winter days. Moreover, warm water disinfects clothes better. Some also have integrated steam setting, which helps to defend the dirt and stains clothes well. Buying this type of machines can be greatly advantageous to you.

5. Pay Heed to Fuzzy Logic

Fuzzy Logic is a pivotal feature of modern-day washing machines. This feature comes in-built with the device and automatically selects the most excellent washing conditions for your clothing. Depending on the weight of the laundry, it automatically selects the right cleaning condition, determines the amount of water, detergent as well as the time, it needs to clean the garments fully. With this setting, you can confidently wash your clothes, without needing any kind of other settings.

6. Don’t Forget Additional Features

While investing in a new washing machine, don’t forget to keep your mind on the additional features like the automatic dispenser, extra-rinse cycle, and air dry. These features make the process of washing clothes smoother, simpler, and effortless. While the automatic dispenser helps to release the detergent, bleach, and fabric softeners automatically, other features like extra rinse cycle rinse the garments for the extra cycle and air dry helps allude to air and blast it out on washed and wet clothes for fast drying.

Bottom Line