A Hallowed Treasure

“We the people, in order to form a more perfect union…”

Words we have been taught, words we have fought for, and sorrowfully words we sometimes too easily forget. This great nation is only great because of its people. Truly, there is no American ideal, no American dream, nor an American country without, We The People.

Yet, not just any people, but rather people in search of a more perfect union. A perfect union established in an understanding of and capacity to cherish the laws enshrined within our Constitution.

For,

If we seek justice for wrong doings,

If we seek an abatement for inequality,

If we seek a betterment for all people,

If we seek to fulfill the higher good,

Then,

Let us pursue the noble task of ratification not disruption,

Let us pursue new laws not animosity,

Let us pursue change though legislation not tyranny,

Let us pursue unity not division.

For We The People are unstoppable when unified. We find our better selves when brought together. We become a beacon of hope to a darkened world when we bring change though new laws not political expediency.

For when we submit to the voice of the mob, even though that voice may hold kernels of truth, we risk the very sacredness of our Preamble. We ransom at the altar of expediency the history of our great nation and the sacrifice of those who died to give us that freedom. May it never be our generation. May it never be said of this time. May we fight if one wishes to fight, with all that is within us, to sustain the arduous duty of legislating change though law and not reputation.

“For do we not owe a righteous expedition of unity to the fallen men and women who protected this right for us to hold in our very hands, a more perfect union?“

The challenge to find, forge ahead, and in some cases, fight for that union is never done in vain. The countless graves of hero’s past, many of which are names lost to time, serve to remind us the sacredness of this moral pursuit. For do we not owe a righteous expedition of unity to the fallen men and women who protected this right for us to hold in our very hands, a more perfect union?

Knowing that we are best in evaluating our own motives and actions rather than the motivations and actions of our neighbor, it would serve us well to evaluate our intentions and deeds in light of the supreme sacrifice of our ancestors. Withholding then, our common instinct to personally compete against those we oppose which plays to a lesser value of individual superiority.