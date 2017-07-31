A Hampton Foodies Dream Come True – a Taste of Two Forks (and how to make sure you are actually eating real scallops)

It’s the crème de la crème of the Hamptons summer foodies events scene, and I was able to join in on celebrating it’s 7th year as the Taste of Two Forks spotlighted the talent of chefs from both the North and South Forks of Long Island. There were over 45 top restaurants featured, mind blowing tastings and topped off with an ideal host, Alex Guarnaschelli of Food Network’s Chopped.

Photographer Barbara Lassen, Dan's Papers Alex Guarnaschelli of Food Network’s Chopped, was the host of “Taste of two Forks”.

The very first thing I did upon arrival was head straight towards the scallops! As soon as I heard that Chef Richard Hebson was pan roasting scallops over heirloom tomato grilled corn salad (Long Island has some of the best local non-GMO corn, so lovely and naturally sweet!) topped with Verjus Vinaigrette topped with Sun Choke Chip, I made it top priority mission. It was mind blowing – zero dissatisfaction. The scallops were cooked to perfection; they had a caramel coating from the pan roasting and a soft buttery bounciness. These “pearls of the sea” were a nice big full size. Thankfully – they let me enjoy 3 servings. If this wasn’t a heaven on Earth experience, I don’t know what is!

Scallops are a delicacy, I love celebrating them and think we should really savor this eating experience and appreciate each and every scallop – after all, they are the unique stunning pearls of the sea. If we are what we eat, then it’s true we are pure glowing magical beauties when eating these. Such a treat from the ocean, and how remarkable that they come straight from the shell? With all this mermaid foods and smoothie bowls trending, scallops fit right in. If we are going to eat something that took so much labor work to get them from shell to table, we must enjoy the explosion of flavor and pleasure with the pop of each scallop into our mouth! Ok, it’s must – never forget that! Scallop fans lets make a pact? To give scallops the appreciation they deserve, with each and every one and every bite.

Photographer Barbara Lassen, Dan's Papers Pan Roasted Scallops by Chef Richard Hebson from the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina.

But then I freaked out a couple days later after telling friends about my Taste Of Two Forks enlightening scallop experience, and one of them told me about how not all scallops are “scallops”. I was shocked and did some research online about how some scallops are actually cut from skate (a sting-ray type sea creature) which is actually not new news, but where had I been to only just hear this? Maybe it’s because I only eat the highest quality food on Earth, and these type of imposter scallops are found in cheaper restaurants or fast food chains that may deep fry scallops. If you like to eat skate that’s fine, but if you want to eat the most delicious tasting scallops you’ve ever eaten perhaps ever in your life, you must only source them from high-quality restaurants like the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina – thank goodness! Always ask the chefs where the scallops come from, and if they are from the shell or skate to be sure.

Photographer Barbara Lassen, Dan's Papers Liana Werner-Gray enjoys Pan Roasted Scallops over Heirloom Tomato Grilled Corn Salad Topped with Verjus Vinaigrette topped with Sun Choke Chip by Chef Richard Hebson from the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina.

The rest of the unforgettable lineup included passionate Long Island wineries (I swear I can taste the passion and labor of love in these wines), purveyors, East End chefs who know and love the ins and outs of beach cuisine and local restaurants including my favorites The North Fork Table & Inn, The Frisky Oyster and Noah’s. They all provided excellent tastings which were to no surprise as these restaurants focus on sourcing local seasonal produce whenever possible ensuring that the food is the freshest it can be, which obviously makes it taste better plus the added bonus of it providing the body with some actual nutrition and nourishment. Chef Noah Schwartz from Noah’s sampled the Ahi Tuna Poke on Avocado, Cucumber with Thai Chili topped with Cracked Hazelnuts and coconut Ponzu Sauce on Toasted Nori Strips. Chef Stephan Bogardus from The Northfork Table and Inn presented Chilled Zucchini Soup with Tomato Foam and Summer Herbs.

Because I am committed to living a natural lifestyle I tend to steer away from restaurants using outdated conventional ingredients such a canola oils (that are genetically modified), standard breadcrumbs or just a lot of gluten in general and white sugar. I am especially attracted to and excited about the restaurants that focus on not just flavor, but a healthier nourishing aspect as well. If they can combine both and create a delicious dish, that’s pure epicness on a plate. So naturally, at this event, I was drawn to the restaurants focusing on local, seasonal vegetables. It was great to see some of the wildly popular restaurants invest in using natural healthful ingredients and happy to taste these which included American Beech, Bistro 72, Buoy One Seafood, Fairview Farm, Lynn's Hula Hut, Main Road Biscuit, North Fork Chocolate Company (they do have organic chocolate covered Oreo’s), North Sea Tavern and Raw Bar, Sarabeth's Bakery, Shucker’s Lobster & Clam Bar. Wineries included Bedell Cellars and Pellegrini Vineyards.

Photographer Barbara Lassen, Dan's Papers Atmosphere at Taste of Two Forks - Dan’s Taste of Summer.

In conclusion, Dan’s Taste of Summer offers us foodies an unforgettable evening dining under the stars as we sample dishes from Celebrity, Manhattan, and local chefs. Absolutely a pronounced way to kick off the summer! Dan’s Taste of Two Forks was the last event in Dan’s Taste of Summer series for 2017. You will have to catch it next year! (Foodies this cannot be missed! See you there in 2018 – wink!)

Event and photos from Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company: Saturday, July 22nd. Thank you, Dan’s Hamptons Media and Dan’s Papers. A portion of this year’s ticket proceeds from Dan’s Taste of Two Forks benefited All For The East End (AFTEE), a 501(c)(3) that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns. DansTasteofSummer.com