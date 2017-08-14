A Hate Crime in Muskegon, MI

Scrolling Facebook this weekend, I noticed that many residents of my hometown—Muskegon, MI—dismiss the notion that the candidacy and election of President Donald Trump has led to increased incidents (and the normalization) of racism and hate throughout both America and Muskegon County. To these individuals, I would plead: “Wake up, please.”

A noose hung from a swing set at the Glenside Early Childhood Center in Muskegon, MI.

As I will attempt to indicate below, circumstances have now become such that continuing to deny a correlation between Donald Trump and the new rise of white supremacy in America is akin to Germans explaining away anti-Semitic propaganda during the ascent of Hitler. Today we refer to those Germans as “Nazi sympathizers”.

So to a Muskegon resident, and the 7 individuals adding a ‘like”, who responded to the above photo on Facebook with: “To tie this to our President shows a special kind of stupid.”, I present the following linked and annotated facts. I hope he/she reads them objectively and to completion.

*This weekend a noose was found hanging from a swing set at the Glenside Early Childhood Elementary Center in Muskegon, Michigan. The pre-kindergarten student body at Glenside Elementary is largely African American. A mother taking her child to play first discovered the noose, photographed it, and posted it on Facebook.

*This Saturday (8/12/17) in Charlottesville, Virginia a group of white males gathered with torches, Nazi and Confederate flags to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the campus of the University of Virginia. This group of white males identified themselves as White Nationalists and were seen throughout the course of the rally giving Nazi salutes while shouting “Heil Trump” in the same manner and inflection that Nazi soldiers reserved for the recognition of Adolf Hitler.

*This Saturday (8/12/17), at approximately 1:45pm, 20 year-old Ohio resident James Alex Fields—seen in a photograph taken earlier in the day alongside members of the White Nationalist organization Vanguard of America—ran his car into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, killing 32-year old Heather Heyer.

* A 1990 article in the magazine Vanity Fair explains that President Donald Trump’s then wife, Ivana, divulged to her lawyer, Michael Kennedy, “that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, which he (President Trump) keeps in a cabinet by his bed.”

* Here is video of a February 2016 interview with President Donald Trump. President Trump is asked if he renounces the support of the Ku Klux Klan. He claims to not know who the organization is.

* The UK publication “The Independent” reported yesterday that President Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was arrested at a 1927 Ku Klux Klan rally in Jamaica, Queens. The rally featured 1,000 white-robed Klansmen marching through neighborhoods until a brawl broke out. Though the nature of President Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump’s, involvement is not known, it should be noted that he was represented by the same attorney that the only six other individuals arrested at the riot were.

* Here is a video detailing the extent of support President Donald Trump has from the Ku Klux Klan and other White Supremacist Groups in the United States.

On Saturday, August 12th, 15 minutes after Heather Heyer was killed by James Alex Fields, the former president of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke Tweeted to President Donald Trump: “I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists.”

This is a video of an African American protester at a March 10th rally for President Donald Trump being sucker-punched by a white man in the crowd.

This is a video of an African American protester being beaten and dragged from a 2016 Las Vegas, NV rally for President Donald Trump. In the background of the video you can hear a white man yell “Sieg Heil” while another yells “Burn the motherfucker”.

This is a recent picture of the 2017 Montague Varsity football team posing proudly with President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” sign after a summer practice. Montague is a predominantly white, rural township in Muskegon County.

The Montague varsity football team holds a sign supporting Donald Trump after a summer practice.