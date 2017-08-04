A journey of adventure, hope and a mechanical heartbeat

I am a guy who most would say they live vicariously through. My sense of adventure and enjoyment of life amazes people who know me. When friends describe me they say, “Jeremy is the most active and adventurous person I know.” And during the first 30 years of my life, this rang true.

Since childhood I have loved being outdoors - exploring and living life to the fullest. I was always healthy and physically fit with no personal or family history of medical problems. Starting in my youth, I played sports and hiked. Then in my 20’s I pursued climbing and reached some of the highest mountain peaks in the country. Along with my mountain climbing trips, I also enjoyed being below sea level teaching scuba diving. Scuba took me to Hawaii to swim with sharks on countless occasions. I even dived in an underground nuclear missile silo!

Photo courtesy of Jeremy White Scuba diving in Hawaii

Traveling has also been a part of my life and I have visited 15 countries around the world. From the Colosseum in Rome, to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to the ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru, to the streets of Jerusalem, to running with the bulls in Spain, I have done it all. I have traveled to places during the first 30 years of my life that many only hope to do in a lifetime.

Photo courtesy of Jeremy White Riding a camel in Egypt

My professional life includes a bachelor’s degree in international business which led me to overseeing some unique projects including developing a survival jacket for use by backpackers, homeless individuals, and disaster relief support staff as well as establishing a nonprofit in Los Angeles working with former gang members, law enforcement and the Mayor’s office.

Most would say that my life is far from a ‘normal life’ and this would be true, for both good and bad…

In June of 2015, I had just returned from racing camels around the pyramids in Egypt and I was scheduled to undergo a routine knee surgery. However, immediately following the knee surgery I began to experience chest pains and difficulty breathing. These symptoms persisted and the following day, I was admitted to the Emergency Room. I remained in the hospital for a few days as doctors were perplexed about what the problem was and why a “young, healthy guy” was experiencing these symptoms. After enduring severe chest pain and breathing difficulty for three days, doctors were finally able to determine that I had end stage heart failure. My heart function was drastically decreasing and there was not enough blood flow to keep me alive. The active adventurous Jeremy White was dying at 31 years old.

Photo courtesy of Jeremy White Jeremy in the hospital

I was forced to remain in the hospital and cardiac ICU for several weeks as doctors tried to keep me alive on various medications and treatments. These treatments helped, but the pain and discomfort never seemed to go away. For those who know me, I am very determined and never give up, but this whole experience brought me to the end of my rope. With all my crazy adventures, this one had me scared that I may not make it out alive.

After a month in the hospital, my condition seemed to go from bad to worse and the only option left was a heart transplant. However, there was no donor heart available so doctors implanted a mechanical heart (LVAD - Left Ventricle Assist Device) that would allow me to live until a heart transplant became available. Implantation of an LVAD is one of the most difficult surgeries there is, next to advanced brain surgery, and I would undergo a nine-hour surgery for implantation of my mechanical heart.

The day after surgery, I came out of anesthesia and felt the immense pain of what I had to go through. I, along with many other LVAD patients, describe the feeling of being hit by a truck when waking up from surgery. The pain and agony were almost unbearable. As I lay in bed with fresh incisions and various tubes and wires coming out of my body, I began to think “is it worth it?” “I just want the pain to end.” However, I found the strength and pressed on and after a few days, my condition began to improve. After 42 days in the hospital, I was finally released to go home!

Photo courtesy of Jeremy White Chest x-ray with implanted LVAD

After a few months, I began to feel better. Life on a mechanical heart is very different. I don’t have much energy and am required to carry around a battery pack everywhere I go. There’s a cord that comes out of my stomach and attaches to my battery pack and that battery pack powers my mechanical heart. The mechanical heart saved my life, however, it also limited my lifestyle. I can’t travel or backpack like I used to. I must make sure I have charged batteries and be within cell service just in case something goes wrong or I get a call for a new heart. I am currently on the list and awaiting a heart transplant, and with it, I hope to be able to return to many of the things I love doing.

To keep me busy, I teach a wilderness survival class to kids at a local school. I was also the 2016 Spokane Heart Walk Chairperson and am currently serving as a 2017 Spokane Heart Walk Co-chair. When asked about my life now, I say I’m a lot more limited than I’m used to, but we all have to make the most of what we are given. For me, that means living for something greater than myself and being a part of the great work that the American Heart Association does. I believe that without the funding of life-saving research that the American Heart Association funds, I wouldn’t be alive today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart (and mechanical heart haha)!

While I await my heart transplant, I continue to volunteer with the American Heart Association and work with others going through the same or a similar situation as I am going through. We must never give up hope, hope for a better future, this keeps me going one step at a time.