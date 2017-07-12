A Klansman With Locs Showed Up To A KKK Rally Because Hate Doesn't Make Sense

Black Twitter was in an uproar this weekend after photos emerged of a Klansman rocking locs at a KKK rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Members of the terrorist hate group took to the streets in Charlottesville on Saturday to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. They were met by hundreds of predominantly black counter-protestors, including photographer and University of Virginia graduate DeVanté Cunningham.
Cunningham posted a photo he took of the Klansman with locs to his Facebook page.
The photo quickly went viral, with many on social media questioning why a white supremacist would wear a style so closely associated with black people.
Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Cunningham said that seeing the man (who refused to engage with him) was surreal.
“Me and my friend were in total disbelief,” Cunningham explained.
“We really couldn’t believe we had just seen a Klansman with dreads. We’re looking at the KKK here, and dreadlocks are basically a symbol of African culture,” he said. “It was really weird to see.”
