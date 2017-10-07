A leaders guide to putting the “Human” back in “Human Resources”

Leadership is at it’s core about relationship. It’s not relation with inanimate objects, it’s relations with other humans. As a leader, it is vital for you to understand some basic human principles. Technology can aid in the process, but don’t let it drive the interaction. Any “machinery” or “generator” approaches should be avoided. The basic human principals approach takes more time and energy but also yields better results. 1. Going Personal

Obtaining personal proximity is the effective way to accomplish a beneficial relationship between the company and the employee. You can say it as the strategy even though it’s basically far beyond the strategy as there is no certain structured practical guidance that can suit each person’s characters. However, any manipulative gestures or response should be avoided as you can get another manipulative reaction. The main goal is to find ways about how to engage and empower a person’s abilities and interests that can contribute the company or organization. In technical term, you can say it as how to manage employee to be more productive as you’ve paid them for it. However, the personal approach allows you to take some time with your employee to gather information about the obstacles, potentials, or problems. This is the effective way to communicate them, a rule is a rule, but you need perspectives to overlook it. A personal approach can be a complex proximity, but you’re allowed to get a better picture about the organizational problems and potentials. This the chance where you clearly articulate the obligations and rights. 2. Improving Practices

Considering employee as the object and the resistances of company rules are the major failures. The empowerment can be manifested in the real collaboration between the company and the employee. As the meeting is held, it’s very suggested to enliven the atmosphere with an open discussion, the ideas are coming out more easily from the positive communication. Besides, you’ll have great opportunities to confront any ideal and practical aspects in a more effective way. 3. Empowering through Personal Proximity

The exploitative approach like pressuring a person to give maximum contribution outside his/her job description should be avoided. You won’t get any expected results as you’ll face any resistance because of your inconsistency in job-descriptions. The explorative approach is recommended, what you have to fight for is the empowerment of employee potential. Facilitating, developing, and growing the employees are the best way to create company’s stability and also the sustainability. Well, the conversation between you and your employee can be conducted in various ways. Indeed, you can integrate and internalize it into your meeting and the company’s communication culture. However, to get more intimate proximity you can simply hold some company’s special events. 4. Going Inclusive to Reach Transparency and Accountability

Being inclusive is the best way creating accountability and transparency. Before asks them to be accountable, you can start with the company first. Present them the real situations, expectations, constraints, problems, obstacles, and treats, and other aspects that relevant in giving the whole picture. Sharing with will encourage them to keep their mind, focuses, mental on a particular matter, and somehow the “ownership”. It cultivates the integrity of the company and the employee as there are no secrets as what you’re doing is totally clear in measurements and solutions. 5. Going to the Basic Management

The company and the employee should stand on the same principles and values. Engagements between the employees and the managers or leaders are inevitable. Increasing the competencies, aligning the values, choosing to engage are the human basic operating principles should be applied in the organization.