A Letter To Matthew McConaughey For Supporting Our Autism Community

Dear Matthew McConaughey,

I don’t know if you’ll ever read this letter but I want you to know how much we appreciate you for supporting our autism community.

I found out that you partnered with Kiehl’s in the hopes of raising $200,000 dollars for Autism Speaks. What an amazing way to help support others!

Not only are you fundraising for the cause but you are encouraging more of our society to talk about autism to build an education of it.

I grew up being a HUGE fan of films which later led to my parents getting me involved with theatre therapy to help me with early intervention growing up on the autism spectrum. I would play different roles in the hopes of building up on my difficulties with communication along with understanding the perspectives of others. One of my favorite roles was your Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club that still sticks out to me as one of the better performances that was ever portrayed on film.

Today as an adult on the spectrum I’m a professional speaker and consultant who helps our entertainment industry bring a realistic portrayal of those with disabilities to the big screen.

We need more people like yourself getting involved with philanthropic causes. Through your support I hope we will be able to raise some money for a worthy cause while also encouraging others to get involved in our special needs community.

If you ever do read this letter please let me know how I can help you with this cause.

As you said in your video…

“Children with autism need our support and they need it right now.”

I hope we can provide that support for years to come.