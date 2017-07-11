A Letter to My Daughter Starting High School

What a long night it was. I couldn't help but to think about where the time had gone. People tell often say to enjoy every moment because time doesn't stand still. Sometimes, it takes a day like today to make you truly realize exactly that.

I remember the day you were born. After a long four days of agonizing labor you decided it was finally time to make your big debut. I can remember staring into your beautiful blue eyes and thinking "now what?" I read the books but to have you in my arms was a much different story. I realized quickly that parenting was a mix of feeling overwhelmed with blessings and fear at the exact same time.

Just three short weeks after you were born, I myself, had to head back to high school. Since I had you just a month after my senior year started and had a rough year ahead of me, but I knew God gave me you for a reason. I may have made a mistake but He doesn't.

Thank you for teaching me so much about life, myself, parenting and countless other things.

First day of Kinder

Now that it's your very first day of high school I wanted to share a few thoughts with you as you embark on this exciting journey:

When you are going through tough times, just remember, there is always hope. Never ever lose your faith.

Anything that is happening to you, matters to me and it matters to God. Be sure to talk to us. You will never be alone.

People can be nice and people can be mean. Please, always stay kind. This is their issue and not yours.

Boys aren't going to give you future. Just because they are cute on the outside, doesn't mean their character matches. Always go with your gut and trust your inner voice. Books first, boys later!

You are so precious. Your body, mind and soul will be destroyed by drugs. Please never try them. Whatever temporary feeling you think they will give you is nothing compared to the permanent damage they will cause. Just say no! And anyone that tries to offer them to you or convince you of anything different is not a friend.

There will be a lot of the new people to pass in the hall, share a classroom with and to experience high school. They will all be different and unique. Embrace it! This will get you ready for what the real world is like. But please never ever compare yourself to any of them. You are your very own person and God made you exactly the way He wanted you. We were each created for a special reason and each journey is different. Please promise to always just be you.

Help others as you would want them to help you. It's the right thing to do.

Remember to have fun. There's no rush to grow up. Enjoy the ride and all high school has to offer. Try new sports, take a class you didn't think you would enjoy. There are no re-do's so make it the best four years thus far.

You got this! I know you can handle high school but that doesn't mean you don't have to try. Put in the extra effort to study, make new friends and get involved. Opportunities are waiting for you but you have to go and get them.

Always believe in yourself! When you believe you deserve great things, great things will come your way. I want you to believe in yourself the way I believe in you. You will see things a lot different that way.

Pray boldly. There are no limits on life. You are the only person who knows what you want. Make it happen!

Trying to hold back the tears as my high school student snaps away

A few mistakes I made today:

I started crying when we pulled into the parking lot. Sorry, I should have been brave for you. I just couldn’t seem to control it. Thankfully, I was able to get it together quickly to walk you inside.

I tried to hold your hand in the cafeteria and I promise to not do it again. I think.

I cried again for at least 20 mins once I got back to the car.