A Letter To The Immigrant Father. Thank You.

We know it wasn’t easy. We, your children, mom, family, we know this wasn’t an easy task to take on, but you did it, you brought us to the land of the free and brave, so thank you dad, gracias papa. I can’t imagine how hard it must have been. Being alone the first few years in a country where the language was foreign and culture was unknown. You were stepping into territory that no longer was home, you had to make it home one way or another. Where some days felt longer than a week, some days food was scarce, work became a burden and loneliness became a regular feeling. But, you worked it through because you had one motivation, and that was us, your family. You wanted to give your son the opportunity to obtain an education, something you maybe were not able to have on the other side of the border. To give your daughter the opportunity walk to the store without fear of rape, to give her an opportunity to obtain higher education without fear of stigma, and give her the confidence that she can be WHO she wants to be. And last but not least, to allow mom the opportunity to see us, your children, be and do what we want to do, to see us grow with no barrier, but rather with courage and confidence. You may have missed our birth, first steps, first words maybe even our first years of life, but don’t worry, you gave us the world, you gave us opportunity.