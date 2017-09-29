A Letter to the President: Respect or Disrespect

Dear President Trump,

It’s me again: the woman who wrote a few weeks back who vowed to pray for your soul, or at least keep trying to.

Today’s topic: the American Flag and all the acrimonious discussion going on about whether or not it is being disrespected. I, for one, have always stood proudly with my right hand over my heart when the Star Spangle Banner is being played. So, when I saw athletes taking a knee, it made me pause and think, “how do I feel about this?”

Five years ago, at the age of ninety-seven, my father passed away. We had his remains cremated and as I enter the mortuary to carry them home, I was hit with the most emotional moment. Before receiving all that was left of him in a blue velvet bag, the woman at the front desk place a perfectly folded American flag in my arms, and said, “We thank your father for all his years of service.” Remembering stories of my dad during World War II as a Lieutenant in the Supply Corps, followed by over thirty years in the Naval Reserves and finally retiring as a Captain, I sobbed. How my father loved this country; what it stood for, and the opportunities that were available.

Despite the fact his family was dirt poor in the early 1900s and knew all too well the feeling of discrimination and racism towards the Irish Catholics, my grandparents instilled a belief in their children that this was a land of opportunity. All they had to do was work hard. And, so my Dad did.

Rising above the stereotype that Irishman were drunks and bums, my father became the first in his family to receive higher education. Later, he went go on to hold a successful career as an Appellate Conferee with the Internal Revenue Service.

Wondering how he would have reacted to this latest discord, I initially felt I should be upset that athletes - men who are paid millions of dollars just to entertain us - were causing such a stir. Didn’t we have enough on our plates to worry about with all the recent destruction in Texas and Florida? And, while Puerto Rico isn’t our country, it’s a country in need of support. But, being my father’s daughter, I knew he’d want me to understand first the reasons behind the demonstration. Then, have a respectful reaction, even if I disagreed.

While we’ve come a long way since the Civil Rights Movement, we're not far enough. Other than some childhood bullying in the fourth grade, my life has been relatively smooth sailing. I've always gotten the jobs I wanted, was welcomed wherever I went, and never felt like I was a low-class citizen. But that’s still not the case for those of color – any color. Recently, I took a young Hispanic high school girl out to lunch at a nice restaurant and witnessed first-hand the disparity.

Dressed in torn jeans and an oversized sweatshirt, this beautiful sixteen-year-old soul was ignored as she tried to get us a table. That is until they noticed she was with me. Suddenly, the service became impeccable. Sadly, I then learned this wasn’t an isolated incident for her. As we talked, she told me she often feels invisible. Horrified, I sat in silence over the differences in our lives: me the privileged white woman, her the brown child from the other side of the tracks in one of the most affluent areas of the United States - the Silicon Valley. I’m ashamed to admit it, but racism is still a factor in our country, whether it’s felt overtly or subliminally.

After reviewing both sides of the conversation, I came up with an idea. If we actually want to make America great again, we must learn to value one another, whether black, white, brown, yellow, or even purple. Rather than spit venom at each other when we disagree and want our way, we must learn to have an open dialogue; one where we calmly talk and listen to each other’s point of view. Of course, I’m not stupid enough to think it will always be a meeting of the minds or that temperatures might not rise in the process. Sometimes our egos are just too strong to ever leting go of wanting what we want. But, if there were no meeting of the minds and we decided to agree to disagree, we may still leave the conversation annoyed, but we’ll leave in a dignified manner with our integrity intact.

So, how do I feel about the athletes taking a knee? While I will always stand and sing loud and proud those words Francis Scott Key wrote in 1814, I will respect anyone’s right to peacefully protest an injustice they are feeling, even if it’s an athlete. Until we know and understand there’s a problem in the lives of our countrymen, how will we ever know how to fix it.

As for truly disrespecting the flag, well that’s been going for years. Every time I see fans wearing articles of clothing representing our red, white, and blue to a sporting event then proceed to get sloppily drunk, spewing foul language not just around adults, but children too, and urinating on themselves because they’re out of control in mind and bodily functions, I become enraged. To me, that’s not just disrespectful; that’s disgusting.

Respectfully yours,