A lie is a lie whether you re-name it, change it, deny it, shift the emphasis of it, blame the victim for it, publish it through the media, sign an executive order for it, get others to endorse it, have evangelicals biblicize it, promulgate it as truth, have the leader repeat it over and over, and even have victims begin to believe it. It is still a lie.

One of the most insidious aspect to the perpetual assault on people of color, and women, is the continuation of myths and lies about who we are, how we became in this culture, and the justification of injustice and violence against us. While we have come to expect lies from racists, fascists, white supremacists, conservatives, religious ignorants, and political bigots, it does not make it more palatable to hear the president of these United States of America tell us we are responsible for our conditions. Despite assertions that we are not smart enough to be angry about the lack of health care, educational opportunities, jobs, police violence, urban violence, mistreatment in every system including the penal system; we are indeed angry about our conditions and your refusal to acknowledge your culpability.

The effects of racism, sexism, xenophobia, and bigotry of any kind are not lies. What is a lie is your fabrication of what happened in Charlottesville, Dakota Pipeline, and all of the living-while-Black and Female murders. Shifting focus and blame on someone else is as old as the beginning of the world. In fact, it has its genesis in the very evil that is in the world.

Adam said, “I am not guilty because of this woman you gave me.” Women have been beaten and killed because someone said, “she made me do it”, “she deserved it”, and “if she hadn’t...” When we ran away from slavery, we deserved the beating. Looking at a white woman, we deserved the lynching. Re-defining ourselves to be Black and Proud, renaming ourselves as African Americans, electing a President who is Black, or fighting for injustice all resulted in our punishment and death. The bottom line has always been it’s our fault that we are Black, poor, Woman, Latina, and Native American.

We have reclaimed the truth and will not accept your versions anymore. The Confederates were a group of men who divided the country and declared war to maintain the system of slavery, and forced us to fight to maintain our own slavery. Their statues are not worthy of honor no matter how you spin the narratives and call them heroes. It’s a lie.

There are injustices that will take longer for us to conquer, but believing the lie is not one. We are reclaiming your re-shifting and announcing that your creating new language doesn’t change the lie. Mocking us does not diminish the lie. Viciously assaulting us and calling us liars doesn’t stop the reality it’s a lie and all who defend it are liars.