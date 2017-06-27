A Life That I Love and The Love of My Life

A few months ago, I embarked on a journey via the services of Lori Ann Davis, who is a relationship coach featured in the series called Radical Dating. Betsy Chasse is the producer of this show focused on clients over 40 who are single either by choices or chance. In earlier HuffPost articles, I shared my stories of inner exploration and outer experiences with men I have met and/or already knew who brought with them elements of what I desire in a healthy, sustained loving relationship. With each encounter, my heart opened wider, and I was able to hone and polish my vision for all aspects of my life. I learned what does and doesn’t work for me. I dove back into my past, faced some ghosts and gremlins and mined some gold in the process.

A few things became abundantly clear. I was melding together the concepts of love and money. Like many people, I carry limiting beliefs about both. Remarkably, it isn’t about a lack of either....not like love or money are scarce or that there is not enough to go around. More like, it is right outside my reach. In our most recent session, Lori Ann asked me to focus on worthiness to receive both in abundance. We conjured up this affirmation that I have been using since then. “I am worthy of having the life that I love AND the love of my life.” It feels good to think about and to say, so I hear it in my head all throughout the day. I have worked hard to create deep friendships, creative work that fullfills me, as well as fun adventures. I have been able to support myself and my son as a single mom since being widowed in 1998. I have created loving relationships; both romantic and platonic in the interceding years.

She asked me to write about my ideas about success in relationship and with money. She inquired if I am in the midst of financially well off people. I told her that most of my friends are either where I am financially, (paycheck to paycheck) or below. The few that are more financially secure, have mainstream careers and are not writers, healers, therapists and ministers as I am. I told her that I have never been with a man who was well off financially and welcomed that. I liked it better when I had more financial inflow myself. Although I can pay my bills now, I enjoyed the flexibility a previous job from which I was laid off, afforded me and the opportunity to travel and to purchase what I wanted, as well as to donate more to charities. At first, I felt a sense of shame for wanting what I didn’t have. I felt embarrassed that after all this time, the numbers in my bank account are not as appealing as they could be, given my education and expertise in various areas. I also questioned how it is that since my work is all about relationships, my current, here and now reality, is that I am not in a committed union with another human being. I polled some of my friends and I am the only one who thinks there might be something amiss with me. None of them judge me for being single. I even told her that I didn’t want to let her down, by not having found The One yet, since it would be a testament to her work as well as mine. I want to do her proud. We laughed at that one. What a trickster the mind is.

She asked me where I might meet a man of means. I told her that although that was one desire, it wasn’t the whole enchilada. What came to mind was charity events. I needed also to reconcile the thought that if a man was in a right livelihood profession that did no harm to the environment, was one of service and that he himself was of a spiritual bent, he could still be wealthy and we could be wealthy together. It brought back the memory of my parents saying that we were “rich in love,” if not dollars. My parents were able to support us comfortably, they were not in debt, we took short vacations, but in their minds, we weren’t rollng in the dough. When my dad died, he left my mother well cared for, with life insurance policies that she had not known he had. They had also invested wisely. When she died, she left my sister and me with a small inheritance that I, in turn invested well.

As I made my list of my success blockers, I realized that many could just as easily be applied to what I have allowed to limit me with attracting the right partner.

*I will never have enough, be enough or do enough.

*Other people are more successful than I am.

*Other people with my background and experience make more money than I do.

*Some who are financially well off or as successful as I want to be seem to coast along.

*Other people who are successful have been supported by those already in the spotlight.

*I have been the wind beneath the wings for others who are household names (as a journalist who has interviewed them) Where is their support for my work? (Blessedly, some have risen to the occasion and are there for me, but most are not, even when I have asked. Their response is often that they are too busy.)

*If I was all that and a bag of chips, I would already be where I want to be.

* I work too hard.

*I don’t work hard enough.

*I don’t want to let anyone down.

*What if it never gets better?

In the relationship realm, my monkey mind squawks at me:

*You are too much or not enough for a relationship.

*You are too visible and that scares men.

* You have been on your own for so long, do you really know how to be in a full time relationship?

*You are too independent.

* You are afraid that you will be expected to give up what you have worked so hard to become.

* You will never find the person you are looking for.

*If your friends tell you that you are so wonderful and that the partner who is coming along will be blessed to be with you, why don’t you believe them?

*I am tired of waiting.

*A part of you loves being single, so it is paradoxical.

*You are gving mixed messages to the Universe.

*What if you are alone forever?