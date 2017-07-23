A LIFE WITHOUT PANTS

I did not wear pants last night and it felt triumphant. Half the night was spent Tommy John free as well.

We’re talking dinner assfresco.

Now I know to you that may not seem to equal the accomplishments of say, some of our greatest doctors, professional athletes or inventors, but to me personally, it was emblematic of just how far I’ve come over the last year.

To put it another way: I just found the man in emancipation.

To protect the lives of the innocent, I will not reveal the identities or the specifics of those who were involved in the previous chapter of my life.

Friends and family members are well versed as to the specifics.

Now you, being mostly a crowd of strangers (a writer in this arena is like the Pope on balcony day, speaking before a vast throng of total strangers), you may ask: why in the world would I literally want to expose myself like I am about to?

The answer: because the act of stripping away all the layers of all the defensive walls of pretense (which is nothing more than the cheap wallpaper of self-awareness) right down to the studs, is my holy grail quest. But it goes even deeper than that. Writing is my religion. It’s my ritual. It’s my faith.

You become a real writer when, after years of Outlier, amateur level trying, you finally reach the zenith point; that lofty peak of consciousness, where you finally discover that the deceptively simple act of arranging syntax by impulse is no longer just a choice or a means to an end, but rather it is a holy, blessing, a heavenly reward and most importantly it is your imprint. The revelation of your essense. Your one, true, pure voice.

Most of our lives we are compelled and navigated by the way too audible voices that have commanded, rebuked and constricted us, almost since birth. But here is the thing: they all can be silenced with the shiny steel, surgical quality, serrated edges of just the right words.

Performing the operation, by literally opening yourself up, you quickly discover the magnificence of nature.

That emotions can speak, often in defiance, which can prevent us from finding comfort.

It is a condition that we all have to carry involuntarily, like the Martha’s in The Handmaids Tale.

But unlike its embryonic real life counterpart, our inbred defiance will never, ever leave our bodies entirely.

Try as we may, we cannot expel it or, no matter how hard we try, give birth to it.

We have to learn to live with it and its many colicky moods and way too often its need for vengeance.

Which, perhaps, is why F. Scott Fitzgerald famously said “You don’t write because you want to say something. You write because you have something to say” and I agree heartily with that. “

In other words, you can’t shut the ghosts up, drown them with drugs or alcohol or pretend that they are not there.

But I’ll be damned if you can’t take them on. All you have to do is write for a minimum of ten years. And then keep on going.

Writing is a form of faith. It is what you believe in to your core.

It is what you privately commune with,

It is God.

And the stories that come to you are delivered on the wings of concerned and often frightened angels.

.

On some days, depending on what you are tackling, the process is either an amiable chat, a vigorous debate or it’s an outright domestic dish crashing war where, trust me, from experience, I know, there will be blood. The compulsion en route to absolution is often to try to bang out a symphony like the young arrogant Mozart, in one fell swoop of a first draft.

Good luck with that.

The trick is to stick to more what the Beatles did: keep the melodies and harmonies simple, the lyrics staggeringly universal and personal and then arrange them with technical wizardry by working with someone who knows more than you do. Preferably someone older.

The illusion is that the writer does it all on his own and while, yes, I am sitting here (again bottomless) I am not now or ever writing alone.

The writer is very sensitive to the elements, especially to light and sound. The senses are our partners who instruct us in the whispers of monks what we experiencing in the moment.

We are so sensitive and acutely self-aware that our nerves become like receptive antennas that pick up the faintest of signals from whatever direction we happen to be helplessly drawn to at the moment.

We can’t help but react. Empathy is our business. Our only business.

A sound like music, especially a piece of work like Bach’s French

Suites can instantly turn my entire being into a transportive time machine.

In a matter of reactionary seconds, I am capable of rocketing off the launching pad and won't return to earth until my mission has been completed..

To hold onto to that metaphor, I’m not unlike the tethered astronaut during his space walk. I am tied to the conditions of my story and the vessel that I am tied to is the S.S., Subtext.

Exposing my pain, my confusion and even my whimsy feels like a dialogue with a deity. And I am an agnostic. Which has nothing to do with spirituality.

Given that I am often bombarded with visions, I simply cannot take credit for what I see or hear.

It’s like I have a different kind of filter than most people that I simply I have no control over.

I dream in much the same vivid way. It all feels instructive. Fraught with purpose. Revelatory even in my most relaxed states.

It is so relentless that I often find myself depleted at day’s end.

Being that I’m in my sixties now, as opposed to living in the sixties, I am challenged daily by my rather severe physical limitations. I have tennis elbow squared from all this writing. Plus my lower back feels like a system of collapsed Leggos whose sharp edges pointedly remind me that the bridge on most days is down. Most actual bridges were made to last 50 years and just like the Tappen Zee just a few miles away, I’m no longer safe to cross.

But that cannot stop me from writing. I do OT and PT. But I don’t ever PT myself.

Old writer soldiers, after all, do not die.

They just Fade Out.

Earlier I mentioned that I have been recently liberated. I discovered that the relationship I was in mirrored two films: Misery and Room.

Now, I know how harsh that sounds, but it’s true.

I was a prisoner of circumstance and yet I was addicted to the situation.

That kind of behavior matches my early years, where I lived I in a tiny Hollis, Queens cage match apartment which was ruled by my bi-polar mother who had also invited in my desperately sad, mentally tortured grandmother.

My dad was a silent worrier/warrior who went out and slew the workforce dragons seven days a week to the day he died without complaint.

Ever.

The best image I have of my dad, is seeing him standing at a bus stop in the middle of a Nor'easter, as the whirling dervish snow drifts started to consume him like a James Cameron alien, devouring him from the feet up until he was no longer visible.

He pretty much disappeared the same way.

He was gone by the time I was barely 25.

Another bridge down

My dad was also a compressed ball of fear. He was 13 years my mom’s senior and he lied about his age for my entire life. I thought he was 59 when he died.

But his death certificate revealed that he was 69. He thought that the age difference would bother us I suppose.

He was a gentle man. Sweet to the marrow with a multiple cheek swat of Old Spice,. He never once said an untoward thing about anyone. Ever. He was in many ways a kid who to the very end spent untold, unlogged hours excavating through his candy drawer like a double agent spy. He relished simple things. When eating corn on the cob (his head would move back and forth like a typewriter carriage) he'd wink, in the code of delight, at the Super 8 camera and say to us silently, "this is living." He got lost in the volcanic plume of his Bering Plaza cigars and sent informative smoke signals to us the back of our Hudson, as he guided us home on ship cruise control to the soundtrack of whatever William B. Williams felt like playing, which was usually a stream of Sinatra who seemed to always understand the mystery of the stars and the agreed upon conspiracies of the night.

But any kind of risk that would suddenly appear froze him solid, becoming just like the ice statue that he was on any given December thru February Waiting for Godot bus stop day.

Watching him never jump off the high diving board into the pool allow became a life lesson for me and I made a silent pledge to myself that was conjured up by the time I was four, that I would do the complete opposite of him.

Impulse was going to be my hot rod fuel (this was the fifties) and driving recklessly without reason became my way of getting wherever I was headed. The road was wide open, baby.

Ah, but my insane mother had a different agenda for me.

And early tragedy in her life stole her and my grandmother's already delicate poorly weaved web of sanity and as a result the two of them were bonded by a compulsion to control every single aspect of their day to day lives.

They cleaned compulsively and threw fits at even a sniff of chaos. Everything, according to them, had it's place. Including me.

The two of them were as committed as communists, to making sure that what happened in their real life nightmare was never, ever going to happen to me. No on their watch.

Being that the tragedy in question involved the sudden and perhaps preventable death of my mother's two year old brother, who she had been charged with watching (she was 7 at the time and far more captivated by giving life to her dolls), the toxic mix of guilt and blame was simply too much for her to bear.

Any show of independence on my part was greeted with the business end of my dad’s belt (nicknamed “the strap”) until I was 23.

I was not allowed to go away to college or to even stray far from my own house.

The point of this trip down malady lane, is that I grew up with a series of mixed signals. I was special. But I was incapable of taking care of myself. My mother was beautiful, witty, enchanting and she was also a teeth-gritting, mouth foaming monster which she kept well hidden from the world. This was our personal hell war.

So, part of me yearned to be free. And yet another part of me wanted to be imprisoned.

And that is the life that I repeated in all of my previous relationships, including the last one, which was literally the mother of them all. The similarities between my mom and the woman I shared a house with were astonishing. Talk about herstory repeating itself.

Getting older and closer to retirement sends you smoke signals too. Some say, "instead of not forgetting, forgive." Just like the heavier bags from Stop and Shop you find that carrying the weight of your past becomes incrementally harder with each passing year. You live more simply I think, so you can carry less.

There was every reason to believe that I was out of the miracle business and I was no longer capable of pulling the proverbial rabbit from my hat, which is the specialty of the very young who at that point of their lives, are still not sure if the magic is real or not. And yet it is an ever ready, ever dependable option.

So I was prepared to settle. I had come full circle. I began in Room and I was going to end it in Room.

Until one day, I was accidentally liberated by my allies: in this a rabbit appeared in my Matrix. A new series got picked up that I co-created with my buddy, the brilliant and kindest man, perhaps ever, Paul Reiser.

That threw the doors of the cage wide open and blinking into the sunlight, like a wobbly legged chimp who had been denied captivity thanks to his extended stay in a science lab, out went and off to LA I flew where I spent the last 8 months where I climbed the Hollywood and Vines with total abandon until I discovered, to my own astonishment, that I had unconsciously declared my past over. Instead of returning to Room I moved into this cool duplex in Westchester where I get to watch deer scamper, wolves wander and wild turkeys roam like they are all in the cast of the latest Disney musical.

So now did you get the joy of being half naked? I just wish my daddy could have left his pants at home. Just once. To see what life really felt like, as opposed to the color within the lines Crayola black and white world that he boxed himself in.

Every significant life move that you make comes with setbacks and limitations. You do not get off Scott free.

I am often lonely. Nervous.

It’s hard to watch Game of Thrones and not banter with the wittiest, smartest woman I have ever known. It's hard sometimes when the loudest part of your life is silence.

Being an ass half full kinda guy, I still believe that a new kind of friendship is possible with my “ex.” But right now she is taking my living a mere 3 miles away as a form of abandonment, despite my offer to stay deeply involved on the home front. (She has rescued and is raising her two little grand nieces who I adore).

So for now I have to live with at that disappointment. That is the price I have to pay for leaving Room.

One thing that is significant is that I co-raised my real significant others: my two sons. Becoming a father (I call myself dadicated) offers you a second chance as well. You relieve your childhood, year by year, stage by stage,

and you try to create human beings that are simply better, far more improved versions of you.

Eventually kids take the sculpting knife from your hands and do all kinds of self- improvement, clay work and often, undo all the dad work that you did. And that is the price you pay for being a parent.

Still, that kind of natural collaboration is jungle like in that it brings out the protective beast...and often the broken worst of you.

And yet miraculously kids still manage to go from crawl to sprint in what feels like a rush of seconds.

The best part, in the end, is getting to stand at the flag-waving sidelines of their metaphorical marathon run, as you cheer them on and swell with pride. Despite what your ego tells you, life does indeed go on with you and without you. The best you can hope for, if you are a parent, is that you left an indelible, meaningful footprint in the sand that are your kids.

And I do have to tell you that I feel like a kid all over again. Like there are more and more footprints to come. To make a fresh environment uniquely your own, to live a life of total abandon where you can do whatever you want without consent or permission is magnificent thing.

My little guy self, who has only known confinement, restriction and punishment, like my dad, did not know this life.

It’s a wonderful thing to finally be able to give it to him.

Page 1 / 4