A-List Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Have Had Cosmetic Dental Surgery

You watch them on block buster films and top billboard music videos and swoon with admiration seeing them again on the red carpet, their pearly white teeth glittering as the bright cameras lights flash with flurry. Such near perfection! And you secretly whisper to yourself, you’d give anything to be able to strike a confident pose and smile with those sparkly whites.

What you may not have known is that these celebrities have had their teeth improved to give them that flawless smile and better confidence. That doesn’t make them fake people or anything of such. They’re still very human like anyone else; they simply wanted to look more attractive and feel more confident with their body.

When you also consider that these A-list stars are models to millions of fans around the globe and seen regularly on TV and cinema screens, you’d understand why they want to be picture perfect.

Coming up with the music and Hollywood stars on this list wasn’t an easy one as there are tens of celebrities who have had cosmetic dental surgery to correct a range of not-so-serious to nearly hideous teeth. I have picked these 7 on their A-list status and the magnitude of the difference their procedures made to their smiles.

1. Nicolas Cage

Now, Cage is a special one. How many actors you know had their teeth pulled in order to fit into a role. Nicolas did exactly that when he pulled two of his teeth to achieve the perfect appearance for his character in the film Birdy. Since that movie, he has undergone a number of cosmetic dental procedures to fix his crooked, dishevelled looking-teeth. His transition from bad teeth to handsome teeth is truly amazing. While many people are uncertain about whether they would be able to get that celebrity-level treatment for their teeth without celebrity-level costs, clinics like Tiger Smile Dental provide A-list treatment, no matter how bad a set of teeth are.

2. Celine Dion

When you are in a profession where everyone keeps looking at your mouth as you warm their hearts with sounds that can only be said to be out of this world, you need perfect teeth. Celine Dion’s imperfect teeth might have had no effect on her voice quality, but she certainly wasn’t ignorant of exactly how important looks are in show business. She got cosmetic dentistry procedures done in the nineties, right after her career started to take off. If you look at a picture of her from the eighties, you’ll find her teeth are whiter and smaller now.

3. Tom Cruise

When Tom Cruise started out his career, he still had his natural set of teeth, out of alignment and discoloured as they were. He certainly wasn’t satisfied with his teeth as and he decided to head to the dentist. Tom Cruise actually waited a bit before doing anything to his teeth because they were noticeably misaligned until he was 39. The Mission Impossible star now has a dazzling set of white teeth achieved after a number of cosmetic procedures including straightening and whitening. Eventually, he got veneers too. it is said his treatments cost upwards of $30,000.

4. Ben Affleck

If there is anything that can be said for Ben Affleck, it’s that he knows the worth of a good smile, considering his years as a tabloid favourite. He used to have unevenly spaced small teeth with yellow stains. You haven’t seen any movies with a buck-teethed Ben Affleck because he fixed his teeth before he started starring in hits like Daredevil and more recently, Batman vs Superman. Rumour has it that the multiple dental treatments he’s had done, including extensive whitening and veneers, cost no less than about $20,000.

5. Miley Cyrus

Young Hannah Montana might have looked cute with crooked teeth, but Miley Cyrus wasn’t planning to keep the slightly snaggletooth look for too long. She got veneers placed on her teeth when she was 15 to achieve a better alignment, and after a series of other cosmetic dental procedures which involved whitening, straightening, and getting her incisors covered, she has been able to achieve that perfect smile.

6. Morgan Freeman

Ahh, who doesn’t love Morgan Freeman, from Driving Miss Daisy to London has Fallen. He is one of the few older actors who dazzle us every time, his teeth haven’t always been as pristine as they are now. As the Oscar nominee aged, his teeth became yellowed, but thanks to a few cosmetic dentistry procedures that included whitening and having the gap removed, his teeth look immaculate.

7. Zac Efron

Can you imagine Hollywood’s favourite teen heartthrob without his perfect teeth? He absolutely had to have his uneven teeth fixed and his centre gap removed before starring in his huge role in the massively successful High School Musical. Efron is certainly not a teen anymore, but we still love his smile. To have his pearly white teeth made whiter and have his gap removed, we hear Efron spent no less than $10,000.