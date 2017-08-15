A Look Inside Lomas Studio : Johanna Slim

Carolina PhotoStudio

What does education mean for you in the 21stCentury?

For me, education means the integral formation of the human being on a personal as well as social level. Based on healthy affective attachments with significant adults, in which the child feels loved and where assertive communication promotes self-knowledge and reflection, the twenty-first century requires certain specific abilities. Technology opens the door to information creating more learning opportunities in which it is essential to form the ability to discern various situations and to make ethical, selective decisions that are based on reasonable alternatives and common sense that will lead to creative positive solutions. The capacity to strive and to adjust oneself to different circumstances, converting obstacles into growth opportunities will give rise to persons ready to be, to know, to do, to learn, to share and to allow for their effective integration with others. As educators, this implies the necessity of providing an environment in which students feel understood and validated and seek to improve in all the aspects of their lives. To achieve this educators must make a commitment to constantly update their information and seek practises that move what is being learned towards the common good.

When did you first feel attracted to establishing LOMAS STUDIO? Is it something you always envisioned, or has it developed over time?

Lomas Studio was established 32 years before I decided to start in 1999.

Since I can remember, I always wanted to dedicate myself to education, feeling a great commitment to children, but it was until that moment that the opportunity presented itself to continue and improve upon a great work.

What is the process to select the workshops given at LOMAS STUDIO?

Research the types of activities to be given, investigating the formative benefits on a physical, cognitive, and emotional level according to each age.

Look for and hire those who are best prepared in the subject matter, giving importance to their human quality as well.

Make sure that the physical space has the required characteristics for what we would be giving.

Tell us about some positive experiences at LOMAS STUDIO?

-The results of London´s Royal Academy´s evaluation of our students

-Festivals and contests where we could feel the proud of parents

-Olympic gymnast medals in various competitions on a national level.

- Seeing our children come back as teenagers to greet us happily and with gratitude

-The integral development of the kids as well as specific physical and social aptitudes acquired in the activities

-Be open to other nationalities that feel confident in us

-Growing as a team, as a family

-Acknowledge our 92-year-old student who has been swimming since 40 years ago

Is there a childhood memory you can think of that has defined and contributed to the woman you are today?

Many, but above all, the love of my parents and family, moments with my friends and a bullying process that strengthened me and filled me with experiences that led to greater empathy towards difficult situations, as well as gratitude towards those who are close to me. All of this brought me to share what I have received.

Are you connected to a particular cause? If so, which cause and why?

Integral development in the first stages of childhood because I believe that is when human being is formed substantially.

What advice can you share with moms on the importance of empowering kids to reach their full potential?

To create strong affective ties with their children, forming their self-esteem, validating their emotions and so helping their feelings to surface. To enjoy the day by day moments, promoting their integral development in a creative and natural way. To focus on who their children are more than what they do, being capable of deeply knowing and offering them the opportune stimulation so that they act according to their potential, always motivated to giving the best of themselves and striving to become better.

Which is your favorite destination to disconnect from work?

My family, my home, nature and my spiritual connection

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

I think that happiness is an interior state that is reflected on the outside; it is peace that emanates from living in harmony, and thus having a congruent sense of life that goes beyond what is palpable.

What are your hobbies?

Dancing, sharing moments with family and friends, reading, making puzzles, admiring nature...

What's next in your business life and for LOMAS STUDIO?

In Lomas Studio I will continue working to be an integral academy that seeks concrete achievements, day by day, for the good of the students. I am a woman who is dedicated more to social development than to business, but I will be attentive to serve my passion in the best way possible.

