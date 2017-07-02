A Love Letter to College: How these four years were not the best, but the most defining

“College is the best time of your life!”, according to occasionally circulated rhetoric.

I spent so much time in high school romanticising college. Well, the past four years have not been linear to say the least. I wanted to escape my Hong Kong city life. After watching countless movies and TV shows, I pictured the next four years spent sprawling on the floor of friend’s dorm rooms, walking through my campus at quiet hours of the night, and staying out late on the parameters of my bucolic campus. College was going to be perfect — it was going to compensate all the weekends spent holed up in my study, and forgoing family time and even celebrating New Year’s to submit my college applications at twelve on the dot.

I wanted a place where I wouldn’t have to be confined by what what the surrounding constructions where -- I could just be. With sexism still rampant and the wage gap still unequal, I needed to go somewhere where self identified females don’t have to conform to tropes. I chose Smith College because it had everything I was looking for on paper. I wanted a tight knit liberal arts college that was strong in art history, located on the East Coast, and was not located in a city. While at Smith, I loved the people and the academics, but I never felt settled. I invested myself into as many things as I could to squash my uneasy feelings. I wandered up and down the town of Northampton, became involved with as many student groups as I could, and even took up running in the woods. I still woke up everyday wishing that I could look out the window and see people on the streets, cabs fleeting by and buildings surrounding me. Ruminating again and again were thoughts of “I am in college, it’s supposed to be the best time of my life, why do I feel this way?” So I pulled up the Common App again and applied to the school that would give me both an all women's education and be located in a city — Barnard College. Deciding to transfer was vexing, because I wanted to finish what I’d started, but I just couldn’t picture myself graduating from Smith.

On a wintry and bright blue New England day, I cleared up my doom room and hopped on a car to leave Smith for the last time. Driving away from Smith felt like being able to come up for air, but it wasn’t a complete relief. I was devastated to leave the bubble that Smith had cradled me in. It was unbearable saying goodbye to the friends who helped me survive my first year of college, leaving the professors who had changed my values, but I knew I needed to leave.

When I arrived at Barnard, I was an alien who plopped into the middle of the school year during the frigid spring semester. Loneliness crippled me and made me doubt my decision countless times. I had just uprooted my life just to feel uncomfortable and unsettled again? I finally woke up hearing cars zooming by and voices echoing in between the avenues, yet I was neither here nor there. Luckily, I found solace in the city, navigating the subway and spending time in places that I'd only seen in pictures. Over time, I began to know more familiar faces and spaces. I can now own who I am, especially when I'm on my own. Little by little, I've made Barnard and New York my oyster. And now here I am, devastated to leave my peers and professors who have made Barnard and Columbia home. I just graduated from my dream school, and have nothing but gratitude for the people who have been and are in my life, especially those at Smith. In retrospect, those lonely times that crippled me were actually spaces that taught me how to be friends with myself. And those unsettling times actually illuminated the importance of letting go.