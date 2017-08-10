A Magical Tryst With God's Own Country – Kerala, India

Dotted with numerous marvels and magical tales, the peninsular India is often revered as one of the most quaint and charming holiday destinations across the globe. Be it the limitless oceans, the towering Himalayas, lush and evergreen ambiance, exotic wildlife, or captivating history; India has always been a pivotal center!

Nestled amidst all these riveting wonders in India, there a destination which is known for its enchanting beauty, mesmeric appeal, warm heart, and untouched nature, and we know it as ‘Kerala’. Seated alongside the coastline of the mighty Arabian Sea, it is the bucolic ambiance and divinity of Kerala that entice millions of visitors, and have also earned the state the nickname “God’s Own Country”!

In case, you are wondering why Kerala is called the God’s Own Country, you can find your answers below:

The Arabian Sea Caresses the Malabar Coast

Imagine waking up to the melodious notes of the endless waves of the mighty Arabian Sea! It would surely be one of the best ways to welcome the morning sun and expect a blissful day. Adding to this, if you get to spend the rest of the day strolling or lazing around the prismatic Malabar Coast, you would surely experience a piece of heaven on earth!

Yes, if you are yearning or planning a visit to God’s Own Country, you can enjoy such everlasting experience. It is the land where the Arabian Sea caresses the bosom of the Malabar Coast and casts a hypnotizing spell on each of the visitors!

Modernism is Still Rooted Amidst Cultures & Traditions

A true treasure trove of ancient beliefs, rustic cultures, and colorful traditions, Kerala’s immaculate ambiance can infect the vacationers within an eye’s wink. But wait, this is not over yet! While the cultures and traditions contribute much to the popularity of Kerala, its extravagant and flamboyant modernized outlook is no less than a true wonder!

Home Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Sabrimala Shree Ayyappa Temple, Guruvayoor Shree Krishna Temple, and others, Kerala is also the abode of some of the most modernized cities in India. To name a few, there are cities like Trivandrum, Cochin, Kozhikode, and others.

Silent Backwaters Speak Volume

If you have a special craving for the backwaters, God’s Own Country is the destination for you! It is among those gorgeous places on earth that are interlinked with azuring channels of rivers, canals, lakes, and silent backwaters. And while talking about the silent backwaters, you must know that Kerala has already been famed as the ‘Backwater Capital of India’.

Be it destinations like Alleppey, Kumarakom, Kollam, Kuttand, Kasargod, Cochin, Thiruvallam, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala offers some of the most enchanting backwater destinations in the entire world. And these backwaters, they are the most sought-after options for the leisure seekers, honeymooners, adventure traveler, backpackers, and other vacationers alike!

Festivity is a Way of Interacting with The Outer World

You can’t deny the fact that once you land on a new holiday destination, communication proves to be the first challenge. Whether asking for directions or stay options, eateries or places to visit, communication seems the toughest of all challenges!

However, when it’s about Kerala, no matter which corner of the world you belong to, communication won’t hinder your fun and excitement. Yes, the Spice Garden of India is a place where festivities bring everyone together and build an eternal bond among them. Irrespective of your linguistic background, you will always find like-minded people while touring around this beautiful state!

Everyone You Meet Will Make You Feel Home

If you happen to search for places that greet and embrace visitors with an open heart, you will always find Kerala atop the list. Believe it or not, but the Land of Spices is often revered as a home away from home by all its visitors, lovers and enthusiasts.

Even though Kerala wears multiple feathers on its hat, Kerala boasts on the fact that it concentrates on humanity while the rest of the world is fighting over communal reasons. It is in this part of India, where every festival is celebrated wholeheartedly, visitors are treated next to God, and humanity serves as the only religion!

God's Own Country – A Poetry in Motion

What do you usually seek from your holidays? Is it that you yearn for pleasant or relaxed moments, fun and excitement, thrill and adventure, revisit history or explore places? Well, no matter what you yearn from your holidays, Kerala Trip will always give you a reason to smile and cherish your holiday’s memories forever.

Kovalam Beach : view from the top of light house

Untouched from the clutches of concrete era, Kerala offers pristine and captivating beaches like Kovalam, Varkala, Alleppey, Bekal, and others to the beachgoers. Visitors can also relish around hill stations like Munnar, Wayanad, Thekkady, Vagamon, etc. while curating some amazing moments in houseboats around the popular backwater destinations. Nature and wildlife lovers can make it to the many wildlife sanctuaries and witness the wilderness of Mother Nature! And for the adventure and thrill seekers, Kerala also offers a myriad list of activities including water rafting, paragliding, trekking, plantation tours, and so on.

Then what are you waiting for?