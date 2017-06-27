A Major Win for Nevada’s Clean Transportation Future

Nevada lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session with a landmark victory for the state’s transition to an electrified transportation future. This victory means that utilities, EV charging companies, and regulators have the green light to collaborate in building a statewide electrification strategy. This type of collaborative approach sets the stage for significant growth in Nevada’s electric vehicle industry.

By signing Senate Bill 145 into law, Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature declared their support for expanding and accelerating the buildout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state.

The key provision of the bill, which was sponsored by electric utility NV Energy, is the creation of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program. This program provides the framework for utilities in Nevada to offer incentives and provide outreach relating to EV charging infrastructure to help spur the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Specifically, the program will require utilities in the state to submit an annual plan to the Public Utility Commission of Nevada that includes “measures to promote or incentivize deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure” in their service territories. These measures include:

Incentives for utility customers to install EV charging stations

Partnerships with private entities to promote charging station deployment

Rates for charging station site hosts to promote smart charging

Establishment of EV education and awareness programs to consumers and fleet operators

The Commission will review utility proposals to ensure they encourage the development of healthy EV charging markets, where competition, innovation, and customer choice can thrive.

The EV infrastructure program, and the regulations that guide it, acknowledge the important role that utility programs play in getting EV charging networks up and running. The creation of the demonstration program outlines how utilities, when taking a financial risk to promote EV adoption, can recover the costs of running the program.

Electric vehicles rely on domestic electricity and reduce reliance on foreign oil while increasing opportunities for domestic jobs in the auto, battery, electricity, and electrical contractor spheres. That’s why unlike so many issues in 2017, accelerating infrastructure to support electric vehicle growth is a nonpartisan issue. Both Democrats and Republicans voted for the Senate Bill 145 because both sides understand the importance of this issue to Nevada’s economic and energy future.

Through Senate Bill 145, Nevada has sent a powerful message that it is ready to lead in America’s transition to electric transportation. EV sales are forecasted to go nowhere but up, and by preparing to meet this demand with a robust network of EV charging stations, Nevada has positioned itself to maximize the economic and environmental benefits that come with the transition to electric transportation systems.