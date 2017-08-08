A Male Co-Star Once Told Chloë Grace Moretz She Was 'Too Big'

Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about a disturbing experience with a male co-star early on in her career.

When the “Kick Ass” actress was only 15, an actor in his mid-20s, whom she chooses not to name, body-shamed her while the two were working together on set.

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” Moretz told Variety for their Power of Young Hollywood issue. “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

“It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me,” she added.

At 20 years old, Moretz has starred in an impressive amount of films, but only a few projects, including “Kick Ass 2,” “Carrie” or the short film “Night Creeper,” could fit the criteria. We’ll leave you internet sleuths to determine which movie and actor Moretz is referring to.

Of course, this brush with industry sexism didn’t stop there. As an actress who’s worked regularly since she was a preteen, Moretz has seen the ways Hollywood can push women to the sidelines.

For example, Moretz says she’s been rejected for parts just because another actress in a film shared her hair color.

“Because I’m blond and there’s another blond in the movie, you can’t cast me?’” she said. “That’s such a masculine way of looking at things.”

“Even if you’re being paid equally, it’s the little things, especially if the male lead is bigger than you,” she continued. “You aren’t listened to as much, and you take a backseat.”

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

As a young woman in the public eye, Moretz also has to deal with the double-edged-sword that is social media. The actress often uses the platform to inspire her followers, like campaigning for Hillary Clinton during the presidential election, but she’s seen the ugly side of the internet, too.

“A lot of mean photos have been made of me with Photoshop, and people have done really nasty memes about me, and just so they know, I’ve seen them all and I don’t find them funny and I don’t find them cute,” she said. “That’s not cool. It’s bullying. And it hurts. I’m not going to deny that.”

Things reached a boiling point when Moretz critiqued Kim Kardashian’s nude selfie in 2016, eliciting a particularly shady response from the reality TV star.

“It’s sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman,” she said. “There’s a lot of woman-on-woman hate.”