A Man Walks Into A Village of Wonder Women

As women grow stronger, bolder, more confident about themselves and their skills, where does that leave men?

Imagine a man: an explorer, an adventurer, perhaps an athlete trained to be an “Ironman,” walking into a village of wonder women.

These are women who think of themselves as powerful, are able to accomplish any task they put their mind to, and who are committed to making their village a safe, happy place. The sign at the entry gate to their village reads:

All who enter here must be pure of heart and trust worthy.

However, entry to this village comes with a challenge. Any man who seeks entry must overcome a series of obstacles that the women have set up for him to accomplish. He must prove that he is pure of heart and trust worthy,

What this adventurous man has stumbled into is a village of women whom some men might call “Ironmen,” as in “Jane Doe, from Main Street, USA, you’re an IRONMAN” because they have trained to be strong women.

They have received the same education as the adventurous man, they have taken the same tests, perhaps some have joined men like him in training to be an athlete, an explorer, an adventurer. Perhaps some have also learned to fight and gone to war. In other words, these are women who share the same dreams, desires, and needs as men.

What makes them different?

These women have chosen to live in a village where the most important rule is simply this: ALL WHO ENTER must be pure of heart and trust worthy. The obstacle course they’ve set up is designed to toss out, reject, deny entry to any man who has shown by his words, actions or deeds to be misogynist. The obstacle course is designed to turn away any man who lacks an appreciation or respect for the skills and power of women. It denies entry to the village to the man who doesn’t understand what women really want.

What do women want?

Women want men who appreciate, respect and LISTEN to them. They want men who believe them when they say “I can do this!” and then be there for them to share in both their successes and failures. They want good hearted men who are there to share in the good times and times when those times when things don’t go exactly as planned. They want empathetic, compassionate men to listen to them.

These strong women want men to be there for them not for how they look, but for how they live. They live in harmony with all life. This includes a respect for ALL life, not just human. They want to live together with men who treat them as equals, who equally love living in a world as diverse and inclusive as this one.

In return, women will show these good-hearted men by their own words, actions and deeds that they are equally trustworthy, confident, and pure of heart. Call it a village (or a world) that is powered by high-octane TRUST.

Call it a trust network. Call it a trust frequency. Call it anything you like, because in a world where change is constant - where technology is evolving at exponential rates - the only thing that really matters to us - men and women alike is that we are trustworthy.