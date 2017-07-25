Free-market capitalism has subverted our democracy. The growth of income inequality has undermined the American Dream. Increasing polarization has destroyed our unity as a nation. The plutocracy must end. We need to produce wealth for the many, not the few. We need to commit to steady economic growth for those at the base of the pyramid. To this end, we propose A Manifesto for Just Capitalism:
